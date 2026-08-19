FP Transitions Introduces Benchmarking Tool for Advisory Firms, the Estimated Value Index

Firm appoints industry innovator Tom Kimberly as COO as it expands investment in data-driven business intelligence

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Transitions, a leading provider of business valuation, succession planning and enterprise growth solutions for financial advisors, today announced the launch of its new Estimated Value Index, a proprietary benchmarking tool designed to give advisory firm owners a clearer, more immediate view into the financial strength and relative value of their businesses.

The firm also announced the appointment of industry veteran Tom Kimberly as Chief Operating Officer, bringing extensive experience in financial technology, product innovation and advisor solutions to FP Transitions as the company expands the ways it turns decades of advisory firm data and consulting expertise into actionable business intelligence for firm owners.

The Estimated Value Index is available through FP Transition's core offering, FPInsights® and assigns advisory businesses a score from 1 to 100 based on key financial information, with higher scores indicating stronger financial performance relative to comparable firms in the FP Transitions database. Unlike a standalone revenue or asset figure, the Index is intended to give firm owners a directional view of how their business compares with peers and the revenue multiple range their financial profile may support.

"For too long, many advisors have thought about the value of their business primarily when they were approaching a sale or succession event," said Brad Bueermann, CEO of FP Transitions. "We believe enterprise value should be something owners understand, measure and intentionally build throughout the life of the business. The Estimated Value Index gives them a simple starting point for doing that and represents an important next step in how we use our data and experience to help advisors make better business decisions."

The Index allows advisors to establish a baseline for their businesses, compare their financial profiles with similar advisory firms and identify potential opportunities to create additional value. Advisors can then work with FP Transitions consultants to better understand the factors influencing their scores and evaluate practical steps based on their individual business goals.

The launch builds upon FP Transitions' FPInsights® platform and the company's broader effort to make its extensive advisory firm benchmarking data more accessible and actionable for business owners. Rather than providing data simply for comparison purposes, FP Transitions is increasingly focused on helping advisors understand what the information means for decisions involving growth, profitability, organizational structure, succession and long-term enterprise value.

Supporting that next phase is Kimberly, whose career has spanned consulting, financial services, fintech entrepreneurship and product innovation. He began his career at McKinsey & Company and Barclays before helping build fintech company Upside. He later held leadership roles at Betterment, where he led Betterment for Advisors; Fidelity Labs, where he led innovation initiatives; and most recently Edelman Financial Engines, where he served in a senior product leadership role.

At FP Transitions, Kimberly will focus on integrating the company's business intelligence, consulting expertise, product development and go-to-market capabilities to continue building solutions that translate FP Transitions' data into practical tools for advisory firms.

"FP Transitions has something exceptionally difficult to replicate: decades of direct experience working with advisory businesses through virtually every stage of their lifecycle," said Kimberly. "The opportunity is to take that institutional knowledge, combine it with data and technology, and make it increasingly useful to advisors in the decisions they are making every day. The Estimated Value Index is a great example of how we can turn complex information into something an owner can immediately understand and act upon."

Bueermann added that Kimberly's appointment reflects an investment in FP Transitions' core business and the growing opportunity to connect its technology and data capabilities more closely with the firm's consulting expertise.

"Tom is both an operator and a builder, and that combination is exactly what we need for this next chapter," Bueermann said. "We have built an extraordinary foundation of data, expertise and relationships across the advisory profession. His experience developing products and bringing teams together will help us turn more of that foundation into solutions that make a meaningful difference for firm owners."

The Estimated Value Index is available at no cost to advisors with an FPInsights account. Advisors complete a Firm Snapshot within their FPInsights® dashboard to receive their Index and can update their information over time to track changes in their business.

For more information about the Estimated Value Index and FPInsights®, visit https://www.fptransitions.com/estimated-value-index

About FP Transitions

FP Transitions is the leading business growth and transition partner for independent financial advisory firms. For more than 25 years, the firm has helped advisors build, manage, protect, and realize enterprise value through succession planning, business valuations, mergers and acquisitions, continuity planning, equity management, and strategic consulting. Powered by insights from more than 18,000 valuations and one of the industry's most comprehensive transaction databases, FP Transitions equips advisors with the intelligence, strategies, and solutions needed to grow stronger businesses, navigate ownership transitions, and achieve successful outcomes at every stage of the business lifecycle. Committed to the long-term sustainability of the profession, FP Transitions also champions initiatives that empower the next generation of advisors and support the continued evolution of independent wealth management. Learn more at www.FPTransitions.com

SOURCE FP Transitions