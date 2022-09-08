FPA Announces Keynote Line-Up for FPA Annual Conference at Seattle Convention Center from December 12-14, 2022

The line-up includes recognized thought-leaders Sallie Krawcheck, Keith Ferrazzi, and Traci Brown.

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) , the leading membership organization and trade association for Certified Financial Planner™ professionals, is pleased to announce the exciting slate of keynote speakers for FPA Annual Conference 2022 in Seattle from December 12-14. Sallie Krawcheck, Keith Ferrazzi, and Traci Brown, CSP, will headline the event that is recognized as the largest gathering of CFP® professionals each year.

"Our FPA Annual Conference Task Force has been hard at work developing an engaging, thought-provoking, and highly relevant program that is important to the work financial planners do every day for their clients. Our goal with our keynote speaker selection was to feature recognized, high-profile speakers who can help our attendees be even better financial planners," says Patrick D. Mahoney, FPA chief executive officer. "We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Sallie, Keith, and Traci at our Conference in December and know they will make our event a 'must attend' experience for those who join us in Seattle."

The keynote presenters are:

Sallie Krawcheck — The CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, Krawcheck is one of the few executives to find success in large complex companies and as a startup CEO and is widely recognized as one of the most influential women in business. Before launching Ellevest, Krawcheck built a successful career on Wall Street. She was the CEO of Merrill Lynch, Smith Barney, US Trust, the Citi Private Bank, and Sanford C. Bernstein . She was also Chief Financial Officer for Citigroup. Before that, Krawcheck was a top-ranked research analyst covering the securities industry. Her presentation, " The Outsider Inside: The 'Last Honest Analyst' on the Future of Wealth Management ," will explore Krawcheck's insider insights, many counterintuitive, into the business that financial services professionals will find useful as they participate in, partner with, or serve that business.

As in years past, the conference agenda focuses on sharing practical strategies, tactics, and cutting-edge thinking, with plenty of CE credits available. FPA will offer 50 breakout sessions, CFP® ethics, Knowledge Circle gatherings, an exhibit hall with many partners, ample time for connecting with other financial planners, and the mainstage keynote presentations.

Registration is now open with a special early bird rate of $899 for FPA members and $1,099 for nonmembers. This early bird registration closes September 16 when rates increase to $1,049 (member) and $1,249 (nonmember). Complimentary press registrations are available to full-time journalists. Journalists interested can contact Ben Lewis at [email protected].

