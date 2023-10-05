FPA Launches National Membership Program for Financial Advisors Affiliated with Ameriprise Financial

05 Oct, 2023

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®), the leading membership organization and trade association for Certified Financial Planner™ professionals, today announced it is introducing a national membership program to the more than 8,000 financial advisors affiliated with Ameriprise Financial in the firm's independent channel.

The program includes a group discount on FPA's national membership dues for Ameriprise's nationwide network of independent advisor practices. It also includes an automatic FPA dues payroll deduction program by Ameriprise for their affiliated advisors to make joining and renewing with FPA easier.

"Ameriprise Financial is one of the largest and most trusted names in financial services, with thousands of financial advisors who believe in and are committed to the financial planning process," said Patrick D. Mahoney, FPA chief executive officer. "Together with Ameriprise, we can further support the development of Ameriprise advisors with financial planning education, business support, and important networking through our national network of local FPA chapters."

"The client experience is at the heart of everything we do at Ameriprise," said Mike Greene, senior vice president of Advisor Business Development at Ameriprise. "We were an early pioneer of financial planning, and today, our focus remains on helping clients achieve their financial goals so they can live the lives they've imagined for themselves. The FPA's longstanding commitment to financial planning aligns with who we are at our core, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead."

Ameriprise Financial will actively promote this offering to its network of thousands of independent advisor practices that provide financial planning advice to millions of clients throughout the United States.

About the Financial Planning Association

The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the leading membership organization and trade association for Certified Financial Planner™ professionals and those engaged in the financial planning process. FPA is the CFP® professional's partner in planning by helping them realize their vision of professional fulfillment through practice support, learning, advocacy, and networking. Learn more about FPA at financialplanningassociation.org and on Twitter at twitter.com/fpassociation.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

