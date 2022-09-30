FPGA Market worth $15.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FPGA Market is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.5 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as increasing deployment of data centers and high-performance computing (HPC), rising demand for FPGA hardware verification in avionics, and rising adoption of FPGAs in ADAS.

High-end FPGA segment is expected to grow at the high CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

High-end FPGA segment is expected to grow at high rates over the forecast period. High-end FPGAs have high-level integration architecture. These devices offer superior performance and high bandwidth. High-end FPGAs are equipped with the next-generation hard processor systems for improved performance and high-speed interface. They are mainly used in wired and wireless infrastructure equipment, test and measurement equipment, defense systems, and computers. Growing demand for high-end FPGAs from medical, military, networking (service provider), and telecommunications will further contribute the market growth over the forecast period.

The ≤ 16 nm segment in FPGA market is expected to be the fastest growing node size segment during the forecast period.

The ≤ 16 nm segment is projected to be the fastest growing node size segment during the forecast period. The high growth rate is attributed to the miniaturized footprint and high-speed processing capabilities of the ≤ 16 nm process technology. FPGAs with ≤ 16 nm technology offers higher logic density than traditional FPGA devices. They are optimized to high bandwidth workloads such as high–performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. These FPGAs can eliminate the performance bottlenecks associated with the traditional FPGA devices in the market.

Data centers & computing vertical of FPGA Market to record highest CAGR FROM 2022 TO 2027.

The data centers & computing segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR of the FPGA market from 2022 to 2027. The high growth rate is credited to the increasing data center facilities worldwide. In May 2022, NTT Communications (Japan) launched a new hyperscale datacenter in Mumbai, India. The company also aims to open 8 new data centers by the end of 2024. In February 2022, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China, which is the countrys top economic planner, announced to build 10 new data center clusters in the country. These data centers need to be workload-optimized to adapt to dynamic shifts in latency, power requirements, and data throughputs. FPGAs are well suited for compute-intensive workloads in data center applications. The proposed data centers will foster new market opportunities for FPGA providers over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific will hold the largest FPGA market share from 2022 to 2027.

Asia Pacific will hold the largest FPGA market share from 2022 to 2027. Increased production of automobiles in China will support the FPGA market growth across Asia Pacific. China ranks first in the production of motor vehicles in Asia Pacific. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, China produced 26.08 million units of vehicles in 2021. Vehicle production increased by 3% y-o-y compared to 25.22 million units in 2020. Vehicle networking and connectivity systems, automotive infotainment systems, and electric vehicles (EVs) are some application areas of FPGAs in the automotive sector. The rising adoption of electric vehicles and deployment of EV charging stations across the country will further add growth opportunities for FPGA vendors in the region.

Key players in the FPGA market include Xilinx, Inc. (Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.) (US), Intel Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), QuickLogic Corporation (US), Efinix, Inc. (US), Flex Logix Technologies, Inc. (US), GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation (China), and S2C (China).

Apart from these, Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), AGM Microelectronics (China), Shanghai Anlu Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Ziguang Tongchuang Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Xian Zhiduoji Microelectronics Co., Ltd. (China), LeafLabs, LLC (US), Aldec, Inc. (US), and Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), are among a few emerging companies in the FPGA market.

