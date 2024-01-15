FPGA Market worth $25.8 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The FPGA Market is projected to grow from USD 12.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 25.8 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the FPGA market is driven by the growing utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies across diverse applications, incorporating FPGAs into advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and the rising count of data centers and facilities for high-performance computing (HPC).

FPGA Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 12.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 25.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Configuration, Technology, Node Size, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of improved and standardized verification techniques Key Market Opportunities Surging deployment of 5G communication infrastructure Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in various applications

By node size, the ≤16 nm is projected to grow at a high CAGR of the FPGA market during the forecast period.

The high growth of the ≤16 nm FPGA can be attributed to its compact size and speedy processing abilities. FPGAs with ≤16 nm node size boast higher logic density than conventional FPGA devices. These FPGAs are tailored to handle high-bandwidth workloads such as high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning. In addition, these FPGAs can eliminate the standard performance issues that affect traditional FPGA devices available in the market. These FPGAs come at a higher cost and have a more limited supply chain. They boast features such as high-speed transceivers and specialized IP cores.

Flash technology in the FPGA market is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Flash-based FPGAs utilize non-volatile flash memory for configuration data storage, ensuring resilience and data retention during power cycling. Their advantages include non-volatility, lower power consumption, increased reliability, and inherent security features like encryption. Flash-based FPGAs find applications in embedded systems with infrequent reprogramming needs, cost-sensitive applications, low-power devices, and security-critical scenarios. Their cost-effectiveness and security features make them attractive for various applications, ranging from industrial controllers to security-sensitive environments.

Data Center & Computing segment will account for highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The data center & computing is projected to be the fastest-growing vertical from 2023 to 2028. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of data center facilities worldwide. For instance, in May 2023, Scala Data Centers (Brazil) launched the second-largest vertical data center in Latin America, the 6MW IT SGRUTB05, located in the Tamboré Campus, São Paulo state, Brazil. The facility demonstrated Scala's strategy to accommodate significant IT infrastructure growth securely. FPGAs are ideal for compute-intensive workloads in data center applications. As a result, establishing new data centers will provide market opportunities for FPGA providers in the future.

Asia Pacific is poised to have significant growth in the FPGA market by 2029.

The FPGA industry in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing significant growth, primarily fueled by the telecommunications sector's rapid advancement in 5G technology. China and Japan are leading in 5G deployment, closely followed by India, driving the demand for FPGAs. The APAC market is driven by the telecom sector's high-speed internet needs and the increasing demand for advanced network infrastructure. With their reprogrammable nature, FPGAs are well-suited for the complex data processing tasks associated with 5G applications, making them crucial in this evolving landscape. As per GSMA's "The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2023" report, the anticipated economic contribution of 5G to the Asia Pacific region in 2030 stands at a significant USD 133 billion, comprising over 13% of the total economic influence of mobile technology.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the FPGA companies are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Formerly Xilinx, Inc.) (US), Intel Corporation (US), Microchip Technology Inc., (US), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US), Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US), QuickLogic Corporation (US), and FlexLogix (US), among others.

