FPH2 Expands California Renewable Hydrogen Supply Partnerships to Support Public Fleets, Data Infrastructure, and Energy Resilience

New project collaborations strengthen in-state clean energy production and advance long-term hydrogen affordability

LANCASTER, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH2) has announced continued progress in building a diversified, California-based renewable hydrogen supply portfolio through new and advancing project partnerships designed to serve public agencies, transit fleets, and large stationary users. These partnerships represent a strategic step in expanding in-state production of renewable hydrogen while supporting California's broader goals of energy diversity, grid resilience, and economic development.

FPH2 is working with developers of large-scale hydrogen production facilities in both Northern and Southern California, utilizing California-based multiple renewable pathways. These include electrolytic hydrogen produced from co-located solar energy and hydrogen derived from sustainably sourced biogenic materials, such as woody waste from wildfire mitigation and diverted organic waste. Together, these projects contribute to a more resilient and diversified clean energy ecosystem while advancing California's leadership in zero-emission infrastructure.

"For years, hydrogen has carried a reputation for being expensive, and the supply has been unreliable. What we are seeing now is different," said R. Rex Parris, Chairman of FPH2. "Projects in development across California are demonstrating that renewable hydrogen can be produced at scale and deployed to serve public needs at competitive price points. By working together, we are moving the market toward long-term affordability, increasing California's clean energy diversity, and building the logistics to bring clean hydrogen reliably to transit agencies, local governments, and new commercial partners."

One of FPH2's priority renewable hydrogen projects in Los Angeles County will be acquired by Elemental Clean Fuels who has major projects on the West Coast and Southwest. The solar-powered electrolytic hydrogen facility will be developed, financed, and constructed under Elemental's leadership as part of its growing North American platform. Elemental Clean Fuels is a leading clean fuels company with active operations across the United States and Canada, focused on building low-carbon fuel production assets that support energy resilience, decarbonization, and long-term affordability. The company recently closed a strategic transaction with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, further strengthening its capital base and positioning Elemental with significant financial and operational resources to execute on its business plan.

With this acquisition, Elemental continues to expand its portfolio of high-quality renewable fuel infrastructure projects and reinforces its commitment to becoming a premier clean fuels platform in North America.

The project is designed to produce cost-competitive zero emission renewable hydrogen for large stationary users—including data centers, microgrids, and hydrogen-capable turbines—as well as transit agencies, port operations, and goods movement and logistics. "Elemental Clean Fuels is proud to partner with FPH2 at a moment when renewable hydrogen development in California is moving from conceptual plans for clean hydrogen toward execution of new production capability," said Zachary Steele, Elemental Clean Fuel's CEO. "Together with First Public Hydrogen Authority, we are building projects designed to deliver a dependable hydrogen supply to new offtake customers and markets that need to see lower costs and more reliability."

These facilities are positioned to support a broad range of commercial and energy applications, including stationary fuel cells and dispatchable generation that can complement California's evolving grid. As policymakers advance legislation to recognize renewable hydrogen within clean power and renewable portfolio frameworks—including its potential use in peaker plant and firm capacity applications—hydrogen offers a storable, resilient, low-carbon energy solution to meet growing data, reliability, and community energy needs. FPH2's approach is centered on scaling supply to improve affordability over time. Retail hydrogen prices in some markets today can range from $30 to $65 per kilogram, reflecting the early stage of market development and limited local supply. Scaling in-state renewable hydrogen production is a critical step toward improving reliability, reducing delivery costs, and achieving long-term affordability for California users. These project partnerships represent an important step in that market evolution.

The Authority continues to work closely with transit agencies, municipal fleets, port authorities and port tenants, and public-sector partners as they transition to zero-emission vehicles, stationary fuel cells and hydrogen capable equipment, to ensure fuel supply development progresses in parallel with planned hydrogen vehicle and equipment deployments.

As FPH2 is finalizing its first aggregation for public-sector supply, we look toward these long-term partnerships with renewable hydrogen producers and off-takers to advance our common goals of energy diversity, long-term affordability, and durable public benefits. These efforts are intended to drive down the costs of hydrogen over time while supporting California's economy and delivering measurable public health and workforce benefits through cleaner air and the creation of new skilled jobs.

Additional project updates are expected in the coming months as development milestones are reached.

About First Public Hydrogen

The First Public Hydrogen Authority (FPH2) is the United States' 1st public hydrogen utility, designed to connect hydrogen producers with end users through a transparent, cost-effective model. As a Joint Powers Authority (JPA), FPH2 facilitates hydrogen procurement, delivery, and infrastructure development, helping municipalities, transit agencies, and private companies transition to clean energy. By aggregating demand and fostering strategic partnerships, FPH2 makes hydrogen adoption easier and more affordable.

Join us in shaping the future of clean energy. Learn more or become a member at fph2.org.

About Elemental Clean Fuels

Elemental Clean Fuels is developing the next generation of North America's clean fuels infrastructure. With private financing, strategic partnerships, and industry expertise, ECF delivers commercially viable projects that power industries with sustainable, reliable fuel. Elemental has offices in the USA and Canada. Learn more at elementalcf.com.

Media Contact

Alexus Merino

Director, First Public Hydrogen

661-723-6081

[email protected]

SOURCE First Public Hydrogen Authority