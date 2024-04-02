FPL gets green light to reduce rates for the second consecutive month

April rate decrease: FPL customers began seeing lower rates this month because a temporary surcharge to recover restoration costs from past hurricanes ended March 31. That reduced a typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill by nearly $7.

Approved May rate decrease: The PSC approved FPL's request to reduce the fuel charge on customer bills to reflect lower prices for natural gas used at some FPL power plants to generate electricity. That means a typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill will fall about $7.70 beginning in May.

A word from FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel: "We remain committed to providing reliable energy and keeping customer bills as low as possible. Back-to-back rate reductions are good news for customers. As ever, but especially as the days get warmer, we encourage customers to make their bills even lower by taking advantage of tools and tips from our energy experts to help reduce energy usage."

Rates + usage = monthly bill: A customer's monthly bill is determined by rates approved by the Florida Public Service Commission and by the amount of electricity the customer uses. Bills tend to increase in warmer months as customers use more air conditioning. FPL offers tools and tips to reduce energy consumption at FPL.com/WaysToSave .

