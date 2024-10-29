FPL outlines plan to pay for significant restoration efforts after four hurricanes slam Florida in 14 months

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Power & Light Company today asked the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) to approve a temporary surcharge on customer bills in 2025 to recover restoration costs after four hurricanes battered Florida in less than 14 months.

FPL's plan: The petition filed with the PSC seeks to recover restoration expenses for Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton, which ripped through Florida this year. It also seeks $150 million to replenish the company's storm reserve, which was primarily depleted by Hurricane Idalia last year and then wiped out after Hurricane Debby in August. If approved by the PSC, the temporary surcharge would reimburse FPL about $1.2 billion and would likely add $12.02 a month to a typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill from January through December next year.

How we got here: Category 3 Idalia struck Florida in August 2023. This year, Category 1 Debby hit Florida in August, then Category 4 Helene and Category 3 Milton pounded the state less than two weeks apart in September and October. The four hurricanes caused more than 3 million combined outages to FPL customers with damaging winds, storm surge and – in the case of Milton – dozens of unusually powerful, long-track tornadoes.

Rapid response: For each hurricane, FPL assembled and strategically pre-positioned thousands of restoration workers from around the U.S. The crews worked around the clock to quickly restore all impacted customers. Importantly, FPL's sustained investments to build a stronger, smarter and more resilient energy grid avoided nearly 900,000 outages and enabled faster restorations.

By the numbers:

More than 3 million outages

More than 52,000 men and women in restoration workforce

Nearly 900,000 outages avoided through smart grid technology

Timeline to essentially complete restoration Idalia (2023) (Category 3): 1 day Debby (2024) (Category 1): 1 day Helene (2024) (Category 4): 3 days Milton (2024) (Category 3): 5 days



A word from FPL President and CEO Armando Pimentel: "FPL worked relentlessly to quickly restore power to our customers in the aftermath of each of these hurricanes. We're mindful that customers pay these restoration costs, which is why we continue to invest in storm hardening and smart grid technology. This avoids many outages, speeds restoration and reduces restoration costs while helping customers bounce back faster, from getting kids back to school to getting Florida's economy back up and running."

Estimated 2025 bills: Even with the temporary surcharge, FPL bills in 2025 will remain well below the national average.

Typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill

FPL FPL Northwest Current Jan. 2025 (proposed) Current Jan. 2025 (proposed) $121.19 $133.99 $135.38 $143.45 Note: Jan. 2025 bill includes proposed storm surcharge and other annual adjustments to cost-recovery clauses

Why a 12-month surcharge? Electric bills in Florida do not include the cost of responding to hurricanes and tropical storms. Instead, a temporary surcharge is applied after storms. Adding this temporary surcharge to bills for 12 months, rather than spreading it out over a longer period, reduces the chance of overlapping surcharges if additional storms hit Florida in 2025.

Florida Power and Light Company

