FPL reaches agreement to place the North Florida Resiliency Connection into service in time for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

FPL and Duke Energy Florida have reached an agreement which allows the North Florida Resiliency Connection to remain on track to begin serving customers by the end of July.

State-of-the-art, storm-hardened transmission line to physically connect FPL's energy grid to Northwest Florida and help make Florida's energy grid even more resilient.

and help make Florida's energy grid even more resilient. Transmission line unlocks approximately $1.5 billion in system benefits from dispatching the company's generation fleet as a combined system following the consolidation of FPL and the former Gulf Power.

JUNO BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Power & Light Company today announced it has reached an agreement with Duke Energy Florida that allows the North Florida Resiliency Connection (NFRC) to remain on track to begin serving customers in time for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

"We are pleased to have resolved all outstanding concerns between FPL and Duke Energy Florida pertaining to the North Florida Resiliency Connection transmission line," said FPL Chairman and CEO Eric Silagy. "Forecasters are already predicting another active hurricane season and we know this new, state-of-the-art, storm-hardened transmission line will be an important tool in helping us restore power more quickly whenever severe weather hits."

Spanning 176 miles from Columbia to Jackson counties, the NFRC will physically connect FPL's energy grid to Northwest Florida when construction is complete, which is expected by the end of July. In addition to improving day-to-day reliability and enhancing FPL's storm response, the transmission line unlocks approximately $1.5 billion in system benefits following the consolidated operations of FPL and the former Gulf Power. When the transmission line enters service, FPL will be able to dispatch from, and plan for, a common fleet of power generation resources that are among the cleanest and most fuel-efficient in America.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1. FPL has a plan for storm season and prepares year-round. The company encourages customers to have a plan, too. For tips on how customers can prepare their homes and business for storm season, visit FPL.com/Storm.

Florida Power & Light Company

As America's largest electric utility, Florida Power & Light Company serves more customers and sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to more than 5.7 million accounts, or more than 12 million people. FPL operates one of the cleanest power generation fleets in the U.S and in 2021 won the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award for the sixth time in the last seven years. The company received the top ranking in the southern U.S. among large electric providers, according to J.D. Power's 2021 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction StudySM and 2021 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM. The company was also recognized in 2020 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities by Escalent for the seventh consecutive year. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry in Fortune's 2022 list of "World's Most Admired Companies" and recognized on Fortune's 2021 list of companies that "Change the World." NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

SOURCE Florida Power & Light Company