FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with city of Miami and Miami-Dade County

"The cranes that dot the skyline throughout the area highlight Miami's reputation as an extremely attractive location in which to live, work and visit," said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL. "This state-of-the-art facility is yet another example of our steadfast commitment to continuing to provide the power that Miami relies upon today and well into the future, and is illustrative of our shared goal with the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County of continuing to help grow this dynamic and vibrant community."

FPL was challenged to design and construct a new substation to provide power to current and future customers in a limited area inside one of FPL's largest service centers, which houses company crews and vehicles. The project team was able to complete the construction under budget and in less than 18 months – half the time typically needed for such a facility. The substation includes the latest technology which allows staff to remotely manage the substation, including flood monitors that help prevent damage to equipment and aid the company's restoration efforts after a severe weather event.

"I'm extremely proud of our team, which overcame a number of challenges to design, engineer and construct this substation, which will power Miami for many decades to come," said Manny Miranda, senior vice president of power delivery for FPL. "In addition, the project provided us with an opportunity to collaborate with the city of Miami to enclose the equipment in an eye-catching structure that adds to the sleek and modern buildings currently under construction."

Continued collaborative partnership with city of Miami and Miami-Dade County

In addition to supporting FPL's continued commitment to build a stronger, smarter energy grid, the Brickell Substation is also one of the many collaborative plans between FPL and both the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County to invest in innovative energy and environmental improvements, including:

Adding more than 1 million solar panels across Miami-Dade County that will generate clean, emissions-free energy;

that will generate clean, emissions-free energy; Planning to develop a potential advanced reclaimed water system that would thoroughly clean up to 60 million gallons a day of county wastewater and help thereby reduce the amount of treated wastewater the county currently disposes of in the ocean;

Enhancing and extending the carbon-free energy capacity and environmental restoration work at FPL's Turkey Point power generation complex; and

Developing high-tech transportation-related improvement projects.

Florida Power & Light Company

Florida Power & Light Company is the third-largest electric utility in the United States, serving nearly 5 million customer accounts or an estimated 10 million+ people across nearly half of the state of Florida. FPL's typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill is approximately 30 percent lower than the latest national average and among the lowest in the U.S. FPL's service reliability is better than 99.98 percent, and its highly fuel-efficient power plant fleet is one of the cleanest among all utilities nationwide. The company was recognized in 2017 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities by Market Strategies International for the fourth consecutive year. A leading Florida employer with approximately 8,700 employees, FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, ethics and diversity, and has been ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry in Fortune's 2018 list of "World's Most Admired Companies." NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

