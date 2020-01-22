FPSO Market Outlook to 2028: Revenue Estimations, Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, Future Strategies
DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market is poised to grow by 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include utilizing the old transportation vessel for various applications, technological innovations of FPSOs over other production systems and strong growth driven by consumption in major emerging markets.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Utilizing the Old Transportation Vessel for Various Applications
3.1.2 Technological Innovations of FPSOs Over Other Production Systems
3.1.3 Strong Growth Driven by Consumption in Major Emerging Markets
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Usage
4.1 Ultra-Deepwater
4.2 Shallow Water
4.3 Deepwater
5 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Hull Type
5.1 Double Hull
5.2 Single Hull
6 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Propulsion
6.1 Towed
6.2 Self-Propelled
7 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Equipments
7.1 Chemical Injection
7.2 Crude Oil Separation
7.3 Fuel Gas Treatment
7.4 Nitrogen Generation
7.5 Produced Water
7.6 Seawater Injection
8 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Type
8.1 Converted
8.2 Dynamic Positioning (DP)
8.3 New-Build
8.4 Single Point Mooring (SPM)
8.5 Spread Mooring
9 Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia-Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Total
11.2 Teekay
11.3 Shell
11.4 SBM Offshore
11.5 Petrobras
11.6 MODEC
11.7 ExxonMobil
11.8 Chevron
11.9 BW Offshore
11.10 Bumi Armada
11.11 BP
11.12 Bluewater Energy Services
