Fracking Water Treatment Market size is set to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing consumption of natural gas boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fracking water treatment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.44% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of natural gas is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of supercritical carbon in fracking. However, uncertainty in crude oil prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Alfa Laval AB, Anguil Environmental Systems Inc., Aquatech International LLC, Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., ChampionX Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Filtra Systems Co, Fluence Corp. Ltd., Halliburton Co., Industrie De Nora Spa, LiqTech International Inc., OriginClear Inc., RPC Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Veolia Environnement SA, WesTech Engineering LLC, and Xylem Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global fracking water treatment market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Fracking Water Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.44% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1341 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 84% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and Japan Key companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Anguil Environmental Systems Inc., Aquatech International LLC, Baker Hughes Co., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., ChampionX Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecologix Environmental Systems LLC, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Filtra Systems Co, Fluence Corp. Ltd., Halliburton Co., Industrie De Nora Spa, LiqTech International Inc., OriginClear Inc., RPC Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Veolia Environnement SA, WesTech Engineering LLC, and Xylem Inc.

Market Driver

The global fracking water treatment market is set to experience significant growth due to the adoption of supercritical carbon technology. This innovation will reduce water usage and costs by utilizing supercritically compressed carbon for pressure injection. Supercritical carbon's advantages include water conservation, easy capture and reuse, and increased efficiency in hydraulic fracturing. By eliminating water treatment and storage expenses, the market will experience a negative impact from this technology's deployment.

The fracking water treatment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for hydraulic fracturing in the energy sector. Key components of this market include fracking fluids, proppants, and water treatment chemicals. Groundwater is commonly used as the source of water for fracking operations. However, the use of this water can lead to contamination and the need for effective water treatment solutions. Technologies such as reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and filtration are commonly used for treating fracking water. Companies are investing in research and development to create more efficient and cost-effective treatment methods. The market is expected to continue growing as the demand for natural gas and oil increases.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The volatility of crude oil prices since 2008 has significantly impacted the fracking water treatment market. With prices dropping from USD147 per barrel in 2008 to USD20 in 2020, and then recovering to USD119 in 2022, upstream oil and gas companies have been cautious about investing in large-scale projects. This uncertainty has led to a withdrawal of investments, affecting the profitability of many companies and, in turn, the demand for fracking water treatment equipment. The continued price fluctuations are expected to persist, making long-term investment decisions challenging for the industry.

per barrel in 2008 to in 2020, and then recovering to in 2022, upstream oil and gas companies have been cautious about investing in large-scale projects. This uncertainty has led to a withdrawal of investments, affecting the profitability of many companies and, in turn, the demand for fracking water treatment equipment. The continued price fluctuations are expected to persist, making long-term investment decisions challenging for the industry. The fracking water treatment market faces several challenges. The use of large volumes of water in hydraulic fracturing processes leads to water contamination. Disposing of this wastewater is a significant issue. The high concentration of minerals and chemicals in the wastewater makes it difficult to treat and dispose of properly. Additionally, the high cost of treatment technologies and the lack of standardized regulations add to the challenges. Consumers are also concerned about the potential environmental impact of fracking on groundwater resources. The need for sustainable and cost-effective water treatment solutions is crucial for the growth of the fracking industry. Companies are focusing on developing innovative technologies to address these challenges and ensure the safe disposal of fracking wastewater.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This fracking water treatment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Treatment and recycle

1.2 Deep well injection End-user 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Industrial

2.3 Residential Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Treatment and recycle- The fracking water treatment market is projected to expand significantly due to the rising demand for water worldwide. Industries consume over half of the water in industrialized countries, and the hydraulic fracturing process consumes vast quantities. This process degrades water quality and reduces available resources. Chemicals added during fracking can be hazardous if not treated, causing health issues and environmental harm. Regulations, such as the US EPA's Oil and Gas Extraction Effluent Guidelines, mandate effective water treatment before disposal, driving market growth.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Fracking Water Treatment Market encompasses the technologies and services employed to manage the water used and generated during Hydraulic Fracturing (hf) processes. This includes the treatment of groundwater and surface water for use in hf operations, as well as the recycling and disposal of wastewater. The market is driven by the increasing demand for natural gas and crude oil, leading to an expansion of drilling projects. However, concerns over Groundwater Contamination (gc) and the presence of Chemical Constituents (cc), Pathogens, Hazardous Metals (hm), Radionuclides, and Chemical Additives in hf wastewater have necessitated the development of more Environmentally Efficient (ee) solutions. These include advanced Water Treatment (wt) techniques and Wastewater Reuse (wwr) systems. Additionally, the discovery of Hydrocarbons and the potential for Biofuels have further expanded the market scope.

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The Produced Water Treatment Market and the Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market are experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing environmental concerns and the need for sustainable water management solutions. As industries seek efficient methods to treat and reuse produced water, innovative technologies and stricter regulations are shaping the market dynamics. Simultaneously, the demand for rainwater harvesting systems is rising, fueled by water scarcity issues and government incentives. Both markets present lucrative opportunities for stakeholders, highlighting the importance of advanced water treatment and conservation strategies in addressing global water challenges.

Market Research Overview

The Fracking Water Treatment market encompasses the technologies and services employed to manage the large volumes of water used in hydraulic fracturing operations. This process involves the extraction of natural gas or oil from shale formations, requiring large quantities of water. The water used in fracking contains various contaminants, necessitating treatment to meet discharge regulations and ensure efficient reuse. Treatment methods include chemical addition, filtration, and thermal processes. The market is driven by the increasing demand for natural gas and oil, as well as regulatory requirements for water management. Solutions in this market cater to the unique challenges of fracking water treatment, such as high volumes, variable water quality, and remote locations.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Treatment And Recycle



Deep Well Injection

End-user

Commercial



Industrial



Residential

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio