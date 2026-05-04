Fractal EMS Cuts Pricing and Streamlines Contracting to Help Developers Move Faster

New "Customer-First Pricing" and "Rapid Contracting" make it easier than ever to deploy the industry's leading EMS platform.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal EMS, the market leader in front-of-the-meter solar, BESS, and data center EMS and SCADA, today announced two major customer-focused improvements: meaningfully reduced pricing across its product portfolio and a streamlined contracting process designed to shorten the path from award to notice-to-proceed. Together, the changes are intended to lower the total cost and complexity of deploying projects at a moment when developers, IPPs, and utilities are racing to bring gigawatts of new capacity online.

Hardware-agnostic EMS/PPC/SCASA/MPC platform built tough for harsh environments and stringent uptime guarantees

What's Changing for Customers

1) Lower Pricing: Fractal EMS has reduced pricing by up to 25%, with additional volume-based discounts for portfolio customers. Through a strategic combination of supply chain optimization and breakthroughs in control architecture, Fractal EMS has unlocked efficiencies that position Fractal as the market's price leader. These technical and operational advancements enable Fractal to deliver a premium, high-performance platform at the industry's most competitive price point, maximizing profitability for our partners without compromising on quality or security.

2) Streamlined Contracting: The new contract is less than 50% in length. Working directly with customer legal and procurement teams, Fractal has consolidated its agreement, scope of work, and warranty terms into a single, plain-language package. The combined effect is straightforward: less time spent in red lines and procurement cycles, more time spent commissioning megawatts.

"Our customers told us two things very clearly: bring the price down and make it easier to do business with you. So, we did both. We rebuilt our pricing from the ground up, and we tore up the old contracts in favor of something a customer can read in an afternoon. The goal is simple - make Fractal the lowest-friction way to put a high-performance, U.S.-made EMS on a project." - Daniel Crotzer, CEO, Fractal EMS

3) New "A La Carte" Flexible Scope: While remaining the only provider capable of delivering full, turnkey vertical controls, Fractal EMS is introducing a flexible, A La Carte approach. Partners can now select a core EMS offering or customize the scope by choosing from: networking, BMS, SCADA, PPC/MPC, cybersecurity, analytics, and monitoring. This modularity ensures that Fractal EMS can integrate seamlessly into any project configuration and be the best partner for OEMs and EPC providers.

4) Global Partnerships: Fractal EMS continues to expand its global footprint, having successfully deployed 15+ GW of advanced control solutions across Europe, South America, Australia, Canada, and the United States. We are actively seeking to forge lasting, high-impact partnerships with utilities, developers/IPPs, suppliers, and EPCs who require bankable performance and seamless integration. At the core of every collaboration is a deep commitment to customer success and long-term reliability, ensuring that our partners' critical energy assets operate with maximum uptime and security, regardless of geography or grid complexity.

These changes also reinforce Fractal's open, multi-OEM approach. Because Fractal's controls work across battery and PCS suppliers, customers can adopt the new pricing, contracting, and scoping framework without changing the rest of their project stack — and without sacrificing cybersecurity, U.S.-made hardware, and investment-grade controls that have made Fractal the choice for utility-scale developers.

Availability

The new pricing and streamlined contracting framework are effective immediately for all new requests and are being offered to existing customers on a project-by-project basis. Customers and prospective customers can request the updated pricing sheet and master agreement template at fractalems.com or by contacting their Fractal account representative.

About Fractal EMS

Fractal EMS delivers a comprehensive, fully integrated energy management and SCADA platform that combines advanced software, hardware controllers, seamless system integration, robust cybersecurity, and powerful analytics for storage, solar, hybrid, and data center projects. Supported by a 24/7 remote operations center (NERC-CIP Medium), Fractal EMS offers hardware-agnostic, turnkey controls across BMS, EMS/PPC, MPC, and SCADA—all unified on a single, flexible, and scalable architecture. Fractal EMS confirms that its control hardware meets Non-Prohibited Foreign Entity (Non-PFE/FEOC) and domestic designations. This ensures that projects utilizing Fractal EMS are fully compliant with the latest federal requirements and domestic content incentives. For more information, visit www.fractalems.com.

SOURCE Fractal EMS Inc.