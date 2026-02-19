Fractal launches Vaidya 2.0, outperforming leading frontier models on Healthcare AI Benchmarks

Designed to power "Health Care Operating System" based workflows, Vaidya 2.0 bridges the gap between raw data and healthcare action. It is the first AI model in the world to achieve 50+ score on OpenAI's HealthBench (hard) The model has been post-trained to deliver superior performance on a wide range of health care workflows. Read more about OpenAI's HealthBench benchmark here.

Redefining the Healthcare Journey

Vaidya 2.0 significantly enhances model capabilities for enabling real-world healthcare use cases, including citizen facing use-cases such as:

Emergency Assist: Rapid triage and decision support in critical windows.

Rapid triage and decision support in critical windows. Symptom Checker: High-fidelity reasoning for citizen-facing wellness.

High-fidelity reasoning for citizen-facing wellness. Patient Journey Assist: End-to-end support from first symptom to treatment adherence.

Vaidya 2.0 models also demonstrate a significant performance on MedExpert benchmark and introduce new capabilities to support Doctor Assist. These capabilities combined with the Administrator Assist capabilities from OpenAI HealthBench (hard) Health Data Tasks enhances ability to cater to medical professionals.

Scaling for the India AI Mission

As a partner selected under the ₹10,300+ crore India AI Mission, Fractal is at the forefront of building India's sovereign AI capabilities. Vaidya 2.0 represents the first of many verticalized foundation models designed to solve the unique challenges of the Global South - frugal, scalable, and impact-driven.

"India has built strong digital health foundations over the past decade - from ABHA health IDs to Ayushman Bharat and e-Sanjeevani. The next step is adding reliable reasoning intelligence to those systems," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive & Vice Chairman, Fractal. "When you combine India's digital health infrastructure with reliable reasoning AI, you unlock a new operating model for public health. At India's population scale, intelligence must be accurate, transparent, and accountable. That is the problem Vaidya 2.0 is built to solve."



"With Vaidya 2.0, we've moved from the knowledge-based foundation models to more advanced post-trained reasoning and agentic based healthcare models" added Suraj Amonkar, Chief AI Research & Platforms Officer, Fractal. "By ranking top globally, on the OpenAI HealthBench (hard) that focuses on realistic healthcare conversations and also showing leading performance on the MedExpert Benchmark that evaluates expert-level medical reasoning, Vaidya 2.0 models demonstrate a health-operating system approach that is not only more comprehensive, but also more reliable and accurate across a wide variety of healthcare workflows."

Visit Us at the India AI Impact Summit

Fractal is showcasing Vaidya 2.0 and its suite of healthcare innovations at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, held at Bharat Pavilion inside the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Location: Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi Hall No. 14 Pod No: P30

Dates: February 16 to February 20, 2026

For more information, visit www.vaidya.ai .

About Fractal

Fractal (NSE: FRACTAL) is a publicly listed global enterprise AI company with a vision to power every human decision in the enterprise.

Fractal's suite of businesses includes Asper.ai (enabling interconnected decisions for revenue growth) and Analytics Vidhya (among the world's largest data science communities). Fractal spun out Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader enhancing the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke. Fractal's dedicated AI Research team is focused on foundational AI advancements, including knowledge-based foundational models, reasoning-based systems, and agentic systems. The team has launched successful products, including MarshallGoldsmith.ai, Vaidya.ai, Kalaido.ai, and the open-source reasoning model Fathom-R1-14B and tool-based reasoning model Fathom-DeepResearch.

Fractal employs over 5,000 professionals across global locations, including the United States, Canada, the UK, the Netherlands, Ukraine, India, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE, and Australia. It has consistently earned recognition as one of India's Best Companies to Work For (Top 100, 2025), a 'Great Workplace' for eight consecutive years, and as one of 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' for five years running by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Fractal was also named a Leader in the 2025 Forrester Wave™ for Customer Analytics Service Providers and earned leadership positions in the Everest Group Peak Matrix Assessment 2025 for AI and Analytics Services, and Information Services Group's 2024 assessments for Data Engineering and Data Science Services.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916660/OpenAI_HealthBench_Hard.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916659/HealthBench_Hard_Emergency_Referrals.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916658/HealthBench_Hard_Context_Seeking.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916657/HealthBench_Hard_Hedging.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916656/HealthBench_Health_Data_Tasks.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916655/MedExpert.jpg

SOURCE Fractal Analytics Limited