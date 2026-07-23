Fraction Becomes DevHawk, Launching an AI Software Factory Companies Can Run Themselves or Hand Off Entirely

More than a name change: the launch marks the company's evolution from fractional engineering into a suite of specialized AI agents, directed by senior engineers, that build, run, and maintain software. DevHawk delivers it two ways, with deep experience across a range of industries.

ATLANTA, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraction, which since 2022 has given 175 companies access to senior US engineers without the cost of building a team, today announced it has evolved into DevHawk, an AI software factory: a suite of specialist AI agents, directed by senior engineers, that build, run, and evolve the software a business depends on. Companies can have DevHawk operate the factory for them, or run the agents with their own team.

The DevHawk Software Factory: Add AI agents to your engineering org chart to 10x your speed.

"We built Fraction on a belief I've bet my whole career on: leverage beats headcount," said Praveen Ghanta, Founder and CEO of DevHawk. "Small, senior teams with the right tools outbuild big ones, and they grow profitably instead of bloating the org chart. It's how I built and sold my last company. Same belief now, with a much bigger engine."

The agents cover the full engineering lifecycle, spanning up to nine disciplines from product and architecture to QA, DevOps, and security. They don't just write code; they test it, ship it, and keep it running in production. A single senior engineer directing the suite can do work that once required six to ten people, shipping up to 10x faster and at 80-90% less than a traditional team.

DevHawk offers firms two paths, and positions itself as a partner in both. In the managed model, DevHawk's senior engineers operate the software factory on the client's behalf. In the self-serve model, a company adds the agents it needs to its own team and runs them, with DevHawk handling onboarding, integration, and ongoing support.

"It's the best engineers in the game, 10x'd by a suite of specialized AI agents," said Ghanta. "Run it with us, or we customize the agents and then you run them yourself."

Since launching the software factory, DevHawk has seen a sharp uptick in demand from traditionally non-technical industries, including construction, logistics, and healthcare. Its deepest roots are in wealth management and fintech, where getting software wrong is not an option. As off-the-shelf tools stop fitting how these businesses run, more are choosing to own their own software rather than keep renting something that doesn't fit.

"For the first time, every company can afford software built exactly for how they work," said Ghanta, "instead of bending their business around off-the-shelf tools."

About DevHawk

DevHawk (formerly Fraction) is an AI software factory. The company helps businesses build, run, and maintain the software they depend on using a suite of specialized AI agents, run by the company's own team or operated by DevHawk. DevHawk was founded by Praveen Ghanta, a multiple-time founder who previously built and sold the wealth-technology platform HiddenLevers to Orion. Founded as Fraction in 2022 and headquartered in Atlanta, the company has served more than 175 companies across dozens of industries. Learn more at https://www.devhawk.ai.

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SOURCE DevHawk