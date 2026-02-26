Fractional AI Announces Acquisition of Fabius

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractional AI, the leader in applied AI, today announced its acquisition of Fabius, a Y-Combinator startup focused on automating sales and operational workflows using AI.

As enterprise demand for production AI systems continues to accelerate, Fractional AI has experienced rapid growth partnering with the world's largest PE firms to transform their portfolio companies with bespoke AI software. The acquisition strengthens Fractional's position as the fastest growing AI-native service provider.

"At Fractional, we build AI systems that integrate into how businesses actually run to drive real impact," said Chris Taylor, co-founder and CEO of Fractional AI. "Fabius shares that mindset, and together we're expanding the scope and scale of what we can deliver to our clients."

Founded in 2020 and part of YC's Winter 2023 cohort, Fabius brings deep experience applying early advances in generative and embedding-based models to real-world services workflows, complementing Fractional's execution-led approach to designing AI systems that deliver measurable business outcomes.

"At Fabius, we saw that the most impactful AI systems are those built directly into how a company delivers its core offering," said Neil Madsen, co-founder and CEO of Fabius. "Fractional shares that philosophy of translating AI into durable operational advantage. We're excited to help scale that impact."

Fractional AI builds custom generative AI solutions that help companies move from experimentation into production. An OpenAI partner, Fractional AI works with enterprises and private equity-backed companies to design and deploy applied AI systems that integrate into real workflows, support critical decisions, and create lasting competitive advantage

