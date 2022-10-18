Fractional Employment is Becoming the New Normal

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration® uses proven sales processes and tools to deliver freedom and success for small to mid-size businesses throughout the world. Our newest Outsourced VPs of Sales are ready to build sustainable sales structures to drive revenue, at a fraction of the cost. It has been reported that 33% of small businesses outsource to access flexible resources. Fractional work improves efficiency for the entire team and gives business owners a chance to work with experts in their field. We are honored to be able to provide organizations with such experts.

October SX Advisor Class

The following five Fractional VP of Sales are excited to work with businesses in their local communities, serving these North American markets:

"Fractional, independent employment is becoming the new normal," said Maura Kautsky, President, Sales Xceleration, LLC. "Our Fractional VP of Sales are entrepreneurs too and are passionate about connecting with small to mid-size businesses to accelerate revenue and produce results."

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive revenue when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

