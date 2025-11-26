Fractus expands licensing program into point-of-sale (POS) vertical

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractus, a pioneer in antenna technology and intellectual property (IP) licensing, today announced a new licensing agreement with one of the top five Point-of-Sale (POS) providers in the US. The agreement marks an important milestone that broadens Fractus' cross-industry reach and further recognizes the vital role that its technology plays in a broad range of connected devices.

Fractus enables compact, reliable wireless devices through decades of antenna R&D and a robust patented portfolio, and this non-contentious agreement brings such innovation to payment terminals via efficient licensing negotiations. Fair, predictable licensing allows implementors to integrate high-performance, multiband connectivity into their devices and systems without duplicating years of research.

"Scaling our technology in the POS market is a natural extension of our mission to make connectivity available everywhere," said Jordi Ilario, CEO of Fractus. "This agreement with an American top-five industry leader validates the strength of our IP and accelerates our strategy to support manufacturers across every product category that relies on wireless communication."

Point-of-Sale terminals are devices with built-in card readers that are used to authorize electronic payments. POS terminals are ubiquitous and can be found in taxis, restaurants, and on-board ticketing terminals among many other places. The convenience and flexibility of avoiding a fixed-line connection have also made these devices a popular option for enabling secure, always-on transactions.

Demand across the entire POS ecosystem remains strong. Manufacturers shipped 121.8 million POS terminals worldwide in 2023, spanning countertop, multilane, handheld and unattended devices across cellular and non-cellular deployments. This scale highlights the broad opportunity as payments move to connected, software-defined terminals.

About Fractus

Fractus is an early pioneer in the application of advanced geometry and mathematics to antenna design. The company's patented innovations enable compact, high performance, multiband antennas that are widely used across smartphones, IoT devices, network infrastructure and connected health applications. Fractus holds a portfolio covering more than 40 inventions and its technology has been licensed by leading global companies. Among other recognitions, Fractus was named a 2005 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; its inventors were finalists for the European Inventor Award in 2014; and in 2017 the company received the "European Inspiring Company Award" from the London Stock Exchange Group.

