Fractus expands U.S. connected safety licensing via RPX agreement

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractus, a pioneer in antenna technology and intellectual property (IP) licensing, announced today a new patent licensing agreement with licensing aggregator RPX Corporation that expands the Fractus family of licensees.

The agreement reflects continued adoption of connected safety devices that depend on compact, high-performance, multiband antennas—whether installed in monitored alarm panels, hubs or home base stations, cameras, wearables, or pendant devices. By bringing multiple implementers under a single negotiation process, the parties completed an efficient, non-contentious licensing transaction aligned with Fractus' licensing models. RPX's experienced, innovative approach to dealmaking delivered an efficient licensing solution for its members and for Fractus—without wasting time, money, and goodwill on legal disputes that can hinder optimal outcomes for stakeholders.

"This RPX agreement reflects a pragmatic path to licensing at scale," said Jordi Ilario, CEO of Fractus. "This agreement underscores the momentum of connected safety in the U.S. and adds several respected providers to our licensee community."

Demand for connected safety devices is accelerating, thereby increasing the need for miniature, multiband antenna technology that supports reliable connectivity. Berg Insights estimates there were 36.0 million active monitored alarm systems in the U.S. and Canada at the end of 2023, and forecasts this will grow to 42.9 million by 2028. In medical alert systems, Berg Insights estimates the North American user base will rise from 5.2 million in 2023 to 7.5 million in 2028, with market value growing from €2.7 billion (US$2.9 billion) in 2023 to €4.1 billion (US$4.5 billion) by 2028.

Fractus is an early pioneer in the application of advanced geometry and mathematics to antenna design. The company's patented innovations enable compact, high-performance, multiband antennas that are widely used across smartphones, IoT devices, network infrastructure, and connected health applications. Fractus holds a portfolio covering more than 40 inventions and its technology has been licensed by leading global companies. Among other recognitions, Fractus was named a 2005 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; its inventors were finalists for the European Inventor Award in 2014; and in 2017 the company received the "European Inspiring Company Award" from the London Stock Exchange Group.

