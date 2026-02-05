Fragmented Data Strategies Are Undermining Margins at Professional Service Organizations, Warns Info-Tech Research Group

As margin pressure intensifies and client expectations shift, many professional service organizations continue to rely on fragmented data and intuition-based decision-making. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group detail how the absence of an enterprise-wide data strategy is limiting visibility across utilization, delivery, and profitability. The firm's newly published blueprint, Build a Data Strategy for Professional Service Organizations, outlines a phased roadmap to help PSOs align data initiatives with business outcomes and sustain competitive performance.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Professional service organizations are reaching a critical inflection point as margin compression, evolving talent models, and rising client expectations converge. While many firms have invested in analytics tools, Info-Tech Research Group's recent findings show that most efforts remain isolated and tactical, limiting proactive, enterprise-level decision-making. Without a cohesive data strategy, firms struggle to forecast demand, optimize utilization, and demonstrate measurable value to clients. The global research and advisory firm's newly released blueprint, Build a Data Strategy for Professional Service Organizations, offers a structured, business-first framework to help professional service organizations (PSOs) transform data into a firm-wide asset that supports profitability, resilience, and growth.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Strategic Framework for Building a Data Strategy for Professional Service Organizations. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's blueprint emphasizes that fragmented systems, weak data governance, and cultural resistance continue to block real-time visibility across planning and delivery, making financial performance harder to manage. These challenges are compounded by pressure to integrate generative AI into service delivery without the data foundations required to do so responsibly or effectively. As a result, many firms face declining margins and growing reliance on contractors, alongside a heightened risk of client disintermediation.

"Chaos in an organization's data approach is already eroding margins and slowing transformation. Without a focused data strategy, leaders are flying blind as AI reshapes client expectations. Organizations must align on data priorities urgently or risk falling further behind," says Kassim Dossa, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "For professional service organizations, data strategy needs to be a core business discipline. It directly affects how confidently leaders plan capacity, price work, and pursue growth.

Key Data Challenges Facing Professional Service Organizations

Professional service organizations tend to generate enormous volumes of delivery, utilization, and financial data, yet leaders often lack confidence in the numbers that matter most. Info-Tech's blueprint highlights several obstacles that repeatedly prevent firms from turning data into action, including:

Fragmented data and siloed systems that limit enterprise-wide visibility into utilization, delivery performance, and financial outcomes

Low data governance maturity and inconsistent policies that create trust, compliance, and risk issues

Limited internal data and analytics capability, including low readiness for generative AI adoption

Cultural resistance in firms that continue to rely on experience and intuition over data-driven insight

Info-Tech's Strategic Framework for Building a Data Strategy for Professional Service Organizations

To address these challenges, Info-Tech recommends a structured, phased approach that prioritizes business outcomes over technology selection. The Build a Data Strategy for Professional Service Organizations blueprint outlines the following five core phases to guide leaders from understanding corporate objectives to finalizing an executive-ready strategy

Align Data With Business Objectives: Establish a shared understanding of firm strategy, value drivers, and priorities before defining data initiative

Establish a shared understanding of firm strategy, value drivers, and priorities before defining data initiative Assess Data Capabilities and Risks: Evaluate current data maturity, governance gaps, and cultural barriers that could inhibit execution

Evaluate current data maturity, governance gaps, and cultural barriers that could inhibit execution Define High-Value Data Initiatives: Identify and prioritize initiatives that directly support utilization, delivery efficiency, client outcomes, and margin improvement

Identify and prioritize initiatives that directly support utilization, delivery efficiency, client outcomes, and margin improvement Rationalize and Sequence Investments: Assess feasibility, dependencies, and strategic value to focus resources where impact is highes

Assess feasibility, dependencies, and strategic value to focus resources where impact is highes Operationalize and Communicate the Strategy: Translate the strategy into executive-ready artifacts, clear ownership, and next steps for implementation

The blueprint also includes supporting tools, such as PSO-specific interview guides, data value mapping templates, and executive presentation materials, to help firms secure alignment and sponsorship at the partner and leadership levels.

By following Info-Tech's business-first methodology, professional service organizations can move beyond disconnected analytics efforts and build a scalable data strategy that improves decision-making, strengthens client trust, and supports sustainable growth.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Kassim Dossa, and full access to the Build a Data Strategy for Professional Service Organizations blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group