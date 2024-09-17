Fragrance 2o: Embarking On A New Era of Perfumery

Creative, Transparent, and Tech-Driven

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osmo , the digital olfaction company, today announced the launch of Fragrance 2o , an initiative merging the creativity of perfumery with the latest advancements in chemistry and AI. In a multibillion dollar industry where innovation has traditionally been slow, Osmo is leading with transparency, safety, innovation, and success.

Osmo's Fragrance 2o Beta Program is now accepting briefs from Fine Fragrance brands in US & European markets. Post this Osmo's scent platform will bring Fine Fragrance briefs to life, positioning them at the cutting edge of fragrance innovation. Watch full video and submit your brief to the Beta here: www.fragrance2o.com

As part of Fragrance 2o, Osmo is inviting brands selling fine fragrances in the U.S. and European markets to submit their creative briefs to Osmo's Fragrance 2o Beta Program. This program is designed for brands planning to launch fragrances within the next 3-6 months. Osmo's scent platform will bring their briefs to life, positioning them at the cutting edge of fragrance innovation.

What Fragrance 2o Offers:

Transparency: Osmo is committed to complete transparency, sharing every molecule and formulation detail with its partners while protecting the unique artistry of each fragrance. We are opening up a radical new era in ingredient-level transparency and consumer respect.

Rapid Innovation: With Osmo's AI models, brands can iterate and create faster, reduce time-to-shelf, and gain significant market advantage. Whether digitizing real-world scents or crafting new ones, Osmo's tech helps brands innovate with speed and precision.

Unique: We've created a scientific method to precisely measure how similar scents are. This helps us predict consumer preferences and give our partners a competitive advantage. Later this year, we're also launching four new captives. Together, these efforts make our products unique and open up new opportunities for personalized experiences.

Perfumer at the Center of Creation: Osmo's technology will free perfumers to focus even more intensely on creation, and we believe the world should recognize their masterpieces alongside Frida Kahlo, Prince, Frank Lloyd Wright, Coco Chanel and Alan Kay.

High-Quality, Safe Ingredients: Osmo ensures that each fragrance is built using the best ingredients, focusing on quality, safety, sustainability, and cost-efficiency. We're also working to revive rare scents, like saffron and peony, and protect endangered ones.

Why This Matters:

Osmo's technology aims to bring a wave of innovation across the fragrance industry, helping fragrance houses and commercial brands alike to establish transparency, improve efficiencies, create safe products, and innovate around new and existing scents. With Fragrance 2o, Osmo is promising a new standard for the industry—one that emphasizes both creativity and responsibility.

