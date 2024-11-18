AI Pioneer Geoffrey Hinton Joins Osmo Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osmo, the company giving computers a sense of smell to improve the health and happiness of human life, today announced that Geoffrey Hinton, Professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto, has joined its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to guide the company's scientific progress at the intersection of deep learning and olfaction. Professor Hinton, a Nobel Prize and Turing Award winner and Artificial Intelligence (AI) visionary, will lend his expertise on artificial neural networks – the very technology that underpins Osmo's innovative approach to digital olfaction and its many applications.

Geoffrey Hinton, winner 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics, Professor Emeritus University of Toronto

"It is a great honor to continue to work with Geoff Hinton. He was a great supporter of our early work at Google Brain, and it's fantastic to be able to draw on his expertise as we push the boundaries of what is possible in scent digitization" said Osmo CEO, Dr. Alex Wiltschko.

Hinton, known as the "Godfather of Deep Learning," revolutionized the field by co-inventing backpropagation and the concept of Deep Learning, a cornerstone of today's rapidly advancing Generative AI models.

"Digitizing scent is an exciting new frontier for AI," Hinton said, "and Osmo is the leader."

How Foundational Deep Learning Technology Furthers Digital Olfaction Research

Osmo uses a variety of models in its work to digitize scent, including Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) to understand molecules, their properties and their smell. This technology allowed for the creation of Osmo's Principal Odor Map , which is foundational to all of the work and research the company is undertaking to be able to read, write and map scent across various fields.

Osmo's SAB

On September 12th, 2024 Osmo announced the launch of its SAB – which is composed of the world's scientific leaders across synthetic chemistry, analytical chemistry, artificial intelligence and sensor technology – to help propel the company's olfactory innovation and its expanding applications. For a full list of members, visit osmo.ai/about .

About Osmo

Launched in January 2023 with $60 million Series A funding led by Lux Capital and Google Ventures, Osmo fuses machine learning, data science, psychophysics, olfactory neuroscience, electrical engineering, and chemistry in a multi-disciplinary approach to digitizing scent. The company has begun work in the flavor and fragrance market to create a new generation of better, safer, environmentally-friendly scent molecules and has broken new ground recently in developing captives , designing scents through images and words , and teleporting scent . Osmo has also begun work in the commercial ( detecting fake products through scent ) and public health ( discovering new insect repellents ) sectors, and expects to expand into others in the future.

For media inquiries contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Osmo