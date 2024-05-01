FRAGRANCE ENTHUSIASTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY ARE INVITED TO CAST THEIR VOTE FOR THE 2024 FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION AWARDS CONSUMER CHOICE CATEGORIES

VOTING BEGINS MAY 1, 2024

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) kicked off its awards season by announcing the finalists for the 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards, including the finalists in 3 Consumer Choice fragrance categories, on April 11th. A stand-out moment in the awards ceremony is the Consumer Choice Awards where the fragrance buying and wearing consumer in the USA is invited to cast their vote for their favorite crowd-pleasers from 18 fragrances in 3 distinct categories including Women's Prestige, Women's Popular and Men's/Universal. Official voting kicks-off today Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 12:01 AM and runs through Monday, May 20, 2024 at 11:59PM ET. Consumers can vote via a dedicated microsite VOTE.FRAGRANCE.ORG or through a special QR code for mobile voting.

Consumer Choice Voting for 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards Post this 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards Consumer Choice Voting QR Code

The winners of the Consumer Choice categories will be revealed at The 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards signature event at Lincoln Center in NYC on June 5, 2024. The iconic fragrance event will also announce winners in sixteen other categories in a special ceremony that will celebrate the achievements and innovations in fragrance through product launches, collaborations, design, and popularity for 2023.

"The Consumer Choice categories are the soul of the awards as they reflect the voice of the people who buy, wear, and gift fragrance in the U.S. Thousands of fragrance enthusiasts become a part of the collective voting process to give their favorite fragrance a chance to win in this coveted category. The industry accolades are cherished, but the consumer's vote is that stamp of approval that a fragrance has won the hearts of the public," said Linda G. Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation. Adding, "The Consumer Choice Award is where #FragranceForwardTFFcomes to life."

To be eligible, fragrances must have met the following criteria:

All fragrances submitted for nomination must have launched and been sold in the United States anytime from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. To qualify for The Women's Popular category, the suggested retail price must be below $100 for a 3.4 oz/100ml or closest size while the suggested retail price must be over $100 to qualify for the Women's Prestige category. Men's/Universal includes all price points with universal fragrances encompassing all gender identity creations.

THE 2024 FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION AWARDS FINALISTS FOR CONSUMER CHOICE VOTING:

CONSUMER CHOICE - WOMEN'S PRESTIGE

Goddess Eau de Parfum, Burberry; Perfumer Amandine Clerc-Marie

Good Girl Blush Eau de Parfum, Carolina Herrera; Perfumers Quentin Bisch, Shyamala Maisondieu & Christophe Raynaud

Devotion Eau de Parfum, Dolce & Gabbana; Perfumer Olivier Cresp

The Wedding Silk Santal | 36, Kayali; Perfumer Gabriela Chelariu

Forever in Love Eau de Parfum, Love Shack Fancy; Perfumer Honorine Blanc

Dylan Purple Eau de Parfum, Versace; Perfumer Christophe Raynaud

CONSUMER CHOICE - WOMEN'S POPULAR

Gingham Gorgeous Eau de Parfum, Bath & Body Works; Perfumer Vincent Kuczinski

Eilish No. 3 Eau de Parfum, Billie Eilish Fragrances; Perfumer Linda Chinery

Lychee Rose Eau de Parfum, Nest New York; Perfumer Mathilde Bijaoui & Patricia Choux

Rio Radiance Perfume Mist, Sol De Janeiro; Perfumer Vincent Kuczinski

Rock Princess Eau de Toilette, Vera Wang; Perfumer Calice Becker & Stephen Nilsen

Bare Rose Eau de Parfum, Victoria's Secret; Perfumer Frank Vöelkl

CONSUMER CHOICE - MEN'S & UNIVERSAL

Green Eau de Toilette, Coach; Perfumer Marie Salamagne

Hazy Blue Eau de Parfum, Elorea; Perfumer Linda Song

Acqua di Giò Parfum, Giorgio Armani; Perfumer Alberto Morillas

19 Degree Extrait de Parfum, Tumi; Perfumer Catherine Selig

Born in Roma Uomo Eau de Parfum Intense, Valentino; Perfumers Guillaume Flavigny & Antoine Maisondieu

MYSLF Eau de Parfum, Yves Saint Laurent; Perfumers Daniela Andrier, Antoine Maisondieu & Christophe Raynaud

The Fragrance Foundation

The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) is the industry's preeminent organization that celebrates the creativity of the people, processes and products that bring captivating scents to life. With its mission to inspire the world to discover the passion and artistry of fragrance, TFF sets standards of excellence for the industry and embraces the diversity of the American marketplace. As the premier resource for all things fragrance, TFF informs and inspires through education and events. A not for profit association, the Foundation unites 200+ of the nation's most foremost brands, fragrance houses, and retailers as its members, expanding its roster to include independent brands. Founded in 1949, TFF remains steadfast in its commitment to growing the diverse community of fragrance enthusiasts. For more information, please visit www.fragrance.org or our social channels including @FragranceFoundation on IG and @TheFragranceFoundation on Facebook and YouTube.

