THE FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS WITH A SCENT-SATIONAL WISH LIST OF THE SEASON'S GIFTABLE FRAGRANCES

From Perfumes to Candles, Festive Scents are in the Air

Making Fragrance The Star on Everyone's Gift List

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance lovers will rejoice this season as Holiday 2025 heralds in one of the most festive and fragrant gift-giving times of the year. From reimagined classics and culinary-inspired scents to fun, wearable formats such as mists and body sprays, The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) has expertly curated the shopper's ultimate guide. With noteworthy trends of Sophisticated Gourmands and Woody Scents to the Ultra Intense, Holiday 2025 will be defined by fragrances that capture the essence of the season.

The Fragrance Foundation celebrates Holiday 2025 with a curated list of the season's most giftable fragrances from perfumes and candles to hair mists and body sprays.

"The popularity of fragrance continues to grow each year with more brands and consumer excitement than ever before. With the accessible price points of hair mists and body sprays to the booming trend of super intense personal perfumes, fragrance is driving the holiday spirit in stores and online. It continues to be the star of the holiday shopping season," said Linda G. Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation.

Fragrance's surge as a must-have has been fueled by its powerful connection to emotion, its transportive affect and the rise of universal scents. Plus a new generation of Gen Z shoppers expressing themselves through a collection of popular and luxury brands, amplified by social media. As the "invisible accessory," consumers are experimenting beyond their signature scent and embracing self-expression with a wardrobe of perfumes, candles, mists and more.

For gift-giving, The Fragrance Foundation spotlights the top trends and fragrance notes from members' newest and iconic scents.

Sophisticated Gourmands, Woods and Ultra Intense

The Sophisticated Gourmand trend of edible scents from savory to sweet has swept the fragrance landscape. From delectable perfumes to decadent whiffs of bakery-inspired candles, "foodie" ingredients of vanilla, almonds, caramel, chocolate, cardamom, ginger, saffron and more are being infused into formulations for a cozy and nostalgic holiday. Not syrupy but subtly sweet, these ingredients mix with leathers, liqueurs and woods for a sophisticated finish. Woody notes of oud, sandalwood, and cedarwood add a smoky, sexy dimension.

For those fragrance lovers who love a bold, statement making fragrance, the sheer intensity of this season's potent perfumes take a favorite note or formulation to the extreme with the Ultra Intense trend. Longer lasting, Extraits or Elixirs are now the new fragrance vocabulary.

BrownGirlJane Chalet Eau de Parfum ; Key notes of white chocolate truffle, chalet plum and dark cacao. Available at Sephora , MSRP $102



Key notes of white chocolate truffle, chalet plum and dark cacao. Available at , MSRP $102 Carolina Herrera Good Girl Blush Eau de Parfum Bowtastic Collector's Edition : Key notes of mandarin, ylang ylang, vanilla absolute and tonka bean. Available at Macy's , MSRP $160



: Key notes of mandarin, ylang ylang, vanilla absolute and tonka bean. Available at , MSRP $160 Coach Gold Parfum ; Key notes of pink peppercorn, almond blossom, and vanilla. Available at Ulta , MSRP $138



Key notes of pink peppercorn, almond blossom, and vanilla. Available at , MSRP $138 Dior Miss Dior Essence; Key Notes of blackberry, elderberry and jasmine bouquet. Available at Saks Fifth Avenue , MSRP $198



Key Notes of blackberry, elderberry and jasmine bouquet. Available at , MSRP $198 Kayali Oudgasm Chocolate Oud | 11 Eau de Parfum Intense ; Key notes of orris, incense, dark cacao, cashmere wood, chocolate oud. Available at Sephora , MSRP $140



; Key notes of orris, incense, dark cacao, cashmere wood, chocolate oud. Available at , MSRP $140 LoveShackFancy Secret Crush Eau de Parfum ; Key notes of whipped vanilla, champagne accord and frosted chantilly. Available at Sephora , MSRP $125



; Key notes of whipped vanilla, champagne accord and frosted chantilly. Available at , MSRP $125 Marc Jacobs Perfect Absolute Eau de Parfum; Key notes of caramelized fig accord, jasmine absolu and rich amber accord. Available at Macy's , MSRP$170

Woody Scents and Leathers

Aramis Intuition Eau de Parfum ; Key notes of grapefruit, and lavender. Available at Bloomingdale's , MSRP $130



Key notes of grapefruit, and lavender. Available at , MSRP $130 Dolce and Gabbana Devotion for Men Parfum ; Key notes of lavender, coffee, guaiacwood and oakmoss. Available at Ulta , MSRP $148



; Key notes of lavender, coffee, guaiacwood and oakmoss. Available at , MSRP $148 Prada Paradigme Eau de Parfum ; Key notes of ambery woods, bourbon geranium and Calabrian bergamot heart. Available at Nordstrom , MSRP $165



; Key notes of ambery woods, bourbon geranium and Calabrian bergamot heart. Available at , MSRP $165 Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir Collector's Edition; Key notes of lavender, tonka bean and benzoin. Available at Macy's , MSRP $180



Key notes of lavender, tonka bean and benzoin. Available at , MSRP $180 Tom Ford Oud Voyager Eau de Parfum; Key notes of living red peony, geranium absolute and oud. Available at Nordstrom , MSRP $445

Hair and Body Sprays

The trend in wearing your perfume from head to toe is a favorite among Gen Z, especially younger female consumers. These lightweight, sheer fragrances are at the opposite spectrum of Intense scents and perfect for layering and creating a unique scent profile. Fragrance connoisseurs enjoy the playfulness of the fun format and layering their favorite fragrance. More versatile and affordable, hair and body sprays build out a fragrance wardrobe while infusing fun into the daily ritual.

Bath and Body Works Touch of Gold Fine Fragrance Mist ; Key notes of blackberries, orange blossom and tonka. Available at www.bathandbodyworks.com , MSRP $18.95



Key notes of blackberries, orange blossom and tonka. Available at , MSRP $18.95 Calvin Klein Nude Vanilla Hair and Body Mist; Key notes of vanilla, pear and musk. Available at JC Penney , MSRP $38



Key notes of vanilla, pear and musk. Available at , MSRP $38 Glossier Lilyhaze Body Spritz; Key notes of glazed apricot, vanilla absolute, sheer amber. Available at Sephora , MSRP $35



Key notes of glazed apricot, vanilla absolute, sheer amber. Available at , MSRP $35 Lake and Skye 555 Strawberry + Aire Hair and Body Mist ; Key notes of muguet, vanilla and strawberry. Available at Ulta , MSRP $32



Key notes of muguet, vanilla and strawberry. Available at , MSRP $32 Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '59 Perfume Mist ; Key notes of vanilla orchid, sugared violet, sandalwood and whipped amber. Available at Sephora , MSRP $39



Key notes of vanilla orchid, sugared violet, sandalwood and whipped amber. Available at , MSRP $39 Snif Extra Whip Body Mist ; Key notes of icing sugar, whipped cream, vanilla, sandalwood and musk. Available at Ulta , MSRP $34



; Key notes of icing sugar, whipped cream, vanilla, sandalwood and musk. Available at , MSRP $34 Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Scarlet Fine Fragrance Mist; Key notes of rose petals, jasmine sambac and vanilla milk. Available at www.victoriassecret.com , MSRP $25

Home for the Holidays

Scenting the home for the holidays is a tradition in and of itself. Surrounding the setting with scent adds warmth to any occasion. Candles remain a top gift choice with beautifully sculpted vessels to refillable versions for the eco-conscious consumer in mind. Reed diffusers and votives add additional layers of scent throughout.

LAFCO Eight Nights' Light Candle ; Key notes of white rum, fir needles and iced musk. Available at bluemercury , MSRP $75



Key notes of white rum, fir needles and iced musk. Available at , MSRP $75 Blueme Joy Diffuser ; Key Notes of black plum and cassis. Available at Saks Fifth Avenue , MSRP $90



Key Notes of black plum and cassis. Available at , MSRP $90 Diptyque Sapin Candle ; Key notes of Siberian pine, cedar and patchouli. Available at bluemercury , MSRP $88



Key notes of Siberian pine, cedar and patchouli. Available at , MSRP $88 D.S. and Durga Portable Fireplace Candle ; Key notes of cedar, pine and oak. Available at Bloomingdale's , MSRP $75



Key notes of cedar, pine and oak. Available at , MSRP $75 NETTE Fete Candl e ; Key notes of gingerbread, frozen berries, fir balsam and clove leaf. Available at Sephora , MSRP $82



; Key notes of gingerbread, frozen berries, fir balsam and clove leaf. Available at , MSRP $82 The Maker Café Candle; Key notes of oud, chocolate, coffee bean and cardamom Available at Bluemercury , MSRP $40



Key notes of oud, chocolate, coffee bean and cardamom Available at , MSRP $40 Slatkin + Co. Garland Berry Candle ; Key notes of fir needles, balsam, holly berries and blackberries. Available on QVC , MSRP $30



Key notes of fir needles, balsam, holly berries and blackberries. Available on , MSRP $30 NEST Holiday Diffuser ; Key notes of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon. Available at Bloomingdale's ; MSRP $50



Key notes of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon. Available at ; MSRP $50 The New Savant Snow Gazer ; Key notes of coconut cream, frothed milk and brown sugar cube. Available at www.thenewsavant.com , MSRP $42



; Key notes of coconut cream, frothed milk and brown sugar cube. Available at , MSRP $42 Glasshouse Night Before Christmas Candle; Key notes of blackcurrant, plum, lemon and oak. Available at Bloomingdale's , MSRP $60

