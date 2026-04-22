Fraimic Smart Canvas Receives Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026

Gallery-ready E Ink art frame combines AI-assisted creation with display-first design

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Fraimic announced the Fraimic Smart Canvas was awarded a Red Dot in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026. The gallery-ready E Ink display is a framed art object and AI-powered creative tool that lets users create and refine artwork via tap-to-speak voice prompts in a paper-like format. Direct-to-consumer availability is scheduled for June 2026.

Fraimic Smart Canvas was awarded a Red Dot in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026 (CNW Group/Fraimic)

As AI-generated imagery becomes more accessible, the value shifts to how that content is displayed and experienced. Fraimic Smart Canvas focuses on presentation quality and usability rather than screen-based interaction. Its full-color Spectra 6™ E Ink display produces matte, paint-like visuals. Users can generate and iteratively refine artwork through voice commands without restarting or re-prompting, with style presets for cohesive results. The system supports personal uploads, smart home and developer integrations, with prompts and images not automatically stored or shared.

"Design quality today extends beyond how something looks. It includes how it lives in a space over time," said Anthony Mattana, Founder of Fraimic. "This recognition affirms our focus on creating a display object first, where AI supports the experience rather than defining it."

Recognition in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026

The Fraimic Smart Canvas was recognized in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026, an internationally established competition recognizing high-quality product design since 1955. Entries are evaluated by an independent international jury of multidisciplinary experts through a rigorous, multi-stage process based on function, usability, responsibility, and aesthetic quality.

Media wishing to interview Fraimic personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic at Proper Propaganda.

About Fraimic

Fraimic is a Chicago-based team of artists, engineers, designers, and managers focused on creating inventive, adaptable tools for modern living. Founded by Anthony Mattana, the company emphasizes sustainability, versatility, and customization in the way people experience art in their homes and workplaces. With more than 30 years of combined product design and development experience across automotive, manufacturing, consumer electronics, cloud computing, and wireless communication, the team brings a multidisciplinary approach to building practical, user-driven products.

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SOURCE Fraimic