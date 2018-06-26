Frame Grabber Market Worth $489.2 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 7.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



AIA's Camera Link, which delivers high-speed trigger and control signals to cameras, was the first ever vision-specific digital interface to become the industry standard. Camera Link is capable of transferring image at data rates of up to 850 MB/second over a distance of 10 meters. Therefore, it has become a dominant interface for camera and frame grabber applications.

Based on advanced applications, the market has been segmented into web inspection, transportation safety and maintenance, scientific, factory automation, industrial camera manufacturer, and security. The web inspection segment dominated the market in 2016 in terms of both revenue and shipment volume. The growth of the segment can be attributed to surging demand for 10 GigE high-speed web inspection vision applications in various industry verticals.

Furthermore, based on end-use customers, the report has been classified into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), manufacturers, and system integrators. The manufacturer segment accounted for the largest share in 2016 in terms of revenue as well as volume. However, the system integrator segment is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Growing penetration of service & solution providers in emerging economies of Asia Pacific is anticipated to benefit the overall market.

The key regions reviewed in the report are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Europe was at the forefront of the market in 2016 and is estimated to witness a steady growth over the forecast period. Presence of a larger number of machine vision system manufacturers and rapid technological advancements are contributing to the growth of the market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The frame grabbers market is poised to reach more than 975 thousand units by 2025. Frame grabbers are majorly used in advanced applications such as inspection of color print and flat panels

Spiraling demand for image resolution and rapid frame rates, high bandwidth cameras, and high speed is supplementing the growth of the market

Industrial camera vision systems are likely to witness increased applications in the artificial intelligence, hyperspectral imaging, and three-dimensional (3D) imaging industrial sectors

Increasing demand for robotics in factories is driving the adoption of technologies similar to machine vision systems in North American. This, in turn, is creating several growth opportunities for the market

Some of the key players in the market are ADLINK Technology Inc.; Advantech, Co., Ltd.; Euresys S.A.; ISRA Vision AG; KAYA Instruments; Teledyne DALSA Inc.; and Pleora Technologies Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global frame grabbers market based on advanced applications, end-use customers, and regions.

- Frame Grabbers Advanced Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units, 2014 - 2025)

Web Inspection

Transportation Safety and Maintenance

Scientific

Factory Automation

Industrial Camera Manufacturer

Security

- Frame Grabbers End-Use Customers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units, 2014 - 2025)

OEMs

Manufacturers

System Integrators

- Frame Grabbers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Units, 2014 - 2025)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Taiwan Hong Kong South East Asian Countries



