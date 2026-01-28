Frame It Easy Introduces Smart Color Matching: Precision Framing for Designers, Brands, and Creative Spaces

MILFORD, Conn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frame It Easy has launched Smart Color Matching, a first-of-its-kind matboard technology that allows customers to match virtually any color with exacting precision. Designers and creators can select custom matboard colors using Hex codes, CMYK values, or a color-dropper tool to pull directly from an image, unlocking a level of control and consistency never before available in the framing industry.

Frame It Easy offers completely customized matboard options to match any color or brand. Frame It Easy's Smart Color matching offers multiple ways to choose your perfect matboard match.

For interior designers, hospitality teams, galleries, and brand-driven spaces, Smart Color Matching transforms framing from a limitation into a true design tool.

What Smart Color Matching Can Do for You:

Match brand colors exactly, no compromises.

Designers and brand teams can frame artwork using precise color values, ensuring mats align with established brand guidelines and design specifications. From corporate offices and retail environments to experiential installations, Smart Color Matching protects visual integrity down to the exact shade, including colors commonly specified using widely recognized industry color standards such as Pantone®.

Designers and brand teams can frame artwork using precise color values, ensuring mats align with established brand guidelines and design specifications. From corporate offices and retail environments to experiential installations, Smart Color Matching protects visual integrity down to the exact shade, including colors commonly specified using widely recognized industry color standards such as Pantone®. Complement existing design elements with intention.

Colors can be pulled directly from surrounding materials—textiles, wallpaper, furniture finishes, flooring, or architectural details—so framed artwork feels fully integrated into the space, not added as an afterthought.

Colors can be pulled directly from surrounding materials—textiles, wallpaper, furniture finishes, flooring, or architectural details—so framed artwork feels fully integrated into the space, not added as an afterthought. Create cohesive, repeatable results across spaces.

Hospitality and multi-location projects benefit from consistent color reproduction across rooms or properties. Whether it's a hotel corridor, restaurant wall, or gallery series, designers can achieve uniformity without sacrificing creativity.

Hospitality and multi-location projects benefit from consistent color reproduction across rooms or properties. Whether it's a hotel corridor, restaurant wall, or gallery series, designers can achieve uniformity without sacrificing creativity. Enhance artwork without overpowering it.

Artists and art consultants can select mat colors that subtly echo tones within the artwork itself, bringing out a background shade or reinforcing contrast rather than defaulting to standard white or off-white mats.

Artists and art consultants can select mat colors that subtly echo tones within the artwork itself, bringing out a background shade or reinforcing contrast rather than defaulting to standard white or off-white mats. Design from the art itself.

Using the Color Picker tool, users can match color directly from an uploaded piece, whether that's the sky in a photograph, a brushstroke in a painting, or the exact shade of brown in a pet's portrait.

Using the Color Picker tool, users can match color directly from an uploaded piece, whether that's the sky in a photograph, a brushstroke in a painting, or the exact shade of brown in a pet's portrait. Move faster with built-in guidance.

Paired with Frame It Easy's intelligent recommendation engine, Smart Color Matching analyzes uploaded artwork and suggests complementary mat colors, reducing overwhelm while preserving creative freedom.

Designed for Professionals. Accessible to Everyone.

Smart Color Matching is powered by Frame It Easy's upgraded, true-to-life 3D frame designer, allowing users to preview exact mat and frame combinations before ordering—critical for approvals, mockups, and presentations. What designers see on screen closely reflects what arrives on site.

"Design today is about intention and individuality," said Jessica Huizenga, Director of Marketing at Frame It Easy. "Smart Color Matching gives people the freedom to design with color, not around it. This is something the framing industry has never offered before."

Smart Color Matching is available now at FrameItEasy.com.

Press Contact:

Jessica Huizenga

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

888-983-2670

Pantone® is a registered trademark of Pantone LLC. Frame It Easy is not affiliated with or endorsed by Pantone LLC.

SOURCE Frame It Easy