FRAMEBRIDGE ANNOUNCES SALE OF THEIR POPULAR GALLERY WALLS

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Framebridge, the leading custom framing brand, announces their only sale of the year on their extremely popular Gallery Walls. Starting today, the Gallery Walls are available for 15% off standard pricing until November 12th on Framebridge.com and in their 20 retail stores.

A Framebridge Gallery Wall is the easiest way to beautifully transform your space before you host guests for the holidays! Simply choose one of our 30+ designer layouts, upload your photos, and Framebridge will print, frame, and ship your finished frames directly to your door in days – foolproof life-size hanging guide and hardware included. Framebridge offers expert designs in beautiful frame styles at every size, for every space whether you're looking for a small vignette to glam up your powder room or a full-wall design to hang in your dining room.

"We created Gallery Walls to be absolutely beautiful and easy, but the best part is seeing how our customers curate their favorite photos and memories to remind themselves of their life highlights. At Framebridge, we believe when you surround yourself with the things you love, you'll be inspired to live life more fully, and we're thrilled to empower customers with a simple solution to make a big impact," Susan Tynan, Founder & CEO.

About Framebridge

Founded in 2014 by CEO Susan Tynan, Framebridge has revolutionized custom framing. Framebridge reimagined the traditional framing experience by offering high-quality, affordable and fast custom framing direct-to-consumer through its website, app and 20 retail stores. Framebridge is headquartered in Washington D.C. and operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Richmond, Kentucky and Moorestown, New Jersey. All of Framebridge's frames are custom made with best in class materials, and include acid free mats, acrylic with UV protection, and free shipping.

For more information, please visit framebridge.com or check out Framebridge on Instagram

