FRAMEBRIDGE TO OPEN FIRST TEXAS STORE IN AUSTIN

The Central Austin Location opens on Saturday, June 29th

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Framebridge, the leading custom framing brand, announces the opening of their first Texas retail location in Austin, Texas on Saturday, June 29th. The new Austin store, located at 1601 West 38th Street, is the first of several Texas doors that Framebridge will open in 2024 and 2025, with Dallas and Houston to follow.

Founder Susan Tynan originally launched Framebridge in August of 2014 as an online direct-to-consumer business, reinventing the custom framing experience to offer an delightful alternative to traditional frame stores, enabling customers to easily and beautifully celebrate frame-worthy moments in their lives. In 2019, after seeing an opportunity to build on growing customer demand for the brand's proprietary mix of ease, customization and design services, Framebridge opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Washington, DC. The company has since continued to extend their brand, offering both an online and physical presence, bringing their retail experiences to vibrant communities across the country.

"Texans are known for their Texas Pride, which we've been framing online for years. Austin was our dream first city when we started looking at Texas for our stores. The people of Austin are as dynamic and interesting as the city they live in - with its legendary live music scene, delicious restaurants, and start-up scene, we can't wait to see what Austin will bring in store to frame." says Framebridge founder Susan Tynan. "The more interesting the people, the more they have to frame! We know Austin will be full of inspiration."

The Austin store is Framebridge's 23rd retail location. With their retail stores, Framebridge meets existing customers where they live, offering in person design services, design inspiration through city-specific gallery walls, and events.

About Framebridge:

Founded in 2014 by CEO Susan Tynan, Framebridge has revolutionized custom framing. Framebridge recreated the traditional framing experience by offering high-quality, affordable and fast custom framing direct-to-consumer through its website, app and stores. Framebridge is headquartered in Washington D.C. and operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Richmond, Kentucky and Winchester, Virginia. For more information, please visit framebridge.com or check out Framebridge on Instagram .

