France Active Successfully Implements Clearwater Analytics to Streamline its Investment Accounting Operations

BOISE, Idaho and PARIS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that France Active has gone live on the Clearwater platform after a five-month onboarding period, in order to simplify their investment accounting operations and centralize their accounting book of record. Joining a 60-plus community of diverse organizations live on Clearwater in France, France Active has chosen Clearwater's award-winning SaaS platform to stay compliant with local accounting standards and gain cohesive alignment with the market and regulators.

France Active is realizing significant business benefits with Clearwater, including timely book-of-record accounting, efficient period-end operational tasks, and increased productivity as a result of automating tasks associated with reconciliation and reporting. According to officials at France Active, its finance professionals are driving greater operational and accounting process excellence across the board.

The non-profit organization cited Clearwater's expertise in French GAAP, such as premium/discount amortization and impairments management, a seamless onboarding process, and a single source of truth for accounting, risk, compliance and regulatory reporting as reasons for choosing Clearwater.

"We're excited to have timely, accurate, and comprehensive information about our investment data that guides us to make timely decisions about our investment portfolio and accounting operations," said Benoît Coujandassamy, Treasurer at France Active. "Clearwater Analytics' unique blend of expertise and its innovative SaaS-based platform help us to comply with changing investment accounting standards and meet French GAAP standards, simplifying what was previously a complex, manual-driven process. Clearwater's powerful investment accounting platform has given us a new perspective on how we accomplish daily reconciliation, data validation, and compliance review tasks at a glance. It's an additional steering lever that will further facilitate our financing initiatives in favor of committed entrepreneurs."

"We're thrilled to partner with France Active to help them simplify their operating model, improve operational efficiencies, and enrich their workflows with significantly enhanced investment and accounting data and analytics," said Keith Viverito, Managing Director of EMEA and APAC at Clearwater Analytics. "We're passionate about client success and take pride in our high client NPS score of 60+. As our platform continues to make a significant impact across the world of investment management, we're laser focused on delivering best-in-class localized accounting and investment analytics that provide our clients with a comprehensive view of their assets and gives them the confidence they are making the most informed decisions about their investments."

About France Active

France Active is a French non-profit organization that aims to support and promote entrepreneurship, especially among individuals and groups facing social or economic disadvantages. Founded in 1988, France Active operates as a network of local and regional associations throughout France. Its primary focus is on fostering economic and social development by providing financial assistance, guidance, and resources to help individuals start and develop their businesses.

France Active's mission is to contribute to job creation, economic empowerment, and community development by promoting entrepreneurship as a means to overcome social and economic inequalities. The organization collaborates with various partners, including public institutions, financial institutions, and private companies, to achieve its goals and support the growth of sustainable and inclusive businesses. For more information, visit https://franceactive.eu/.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

