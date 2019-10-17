France CBD Market Report 2019 - Understand the Product and Brand Landscape
Oct 17, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France CBD Market Report Duo: CBD E-Liquids Prevelant Both Online and Offline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The author conducted a survey of various CBD sales channels in France in order to understand the product and brand landscape, as well as identifying 300 websites that sell CBD products in the country.
From this data you can find detailed analysis of the most prominent retailer types, most stocked product categories, brands stocked and brand profiles for both online and offline channels. This report duo also provides a comparison to the author's 2018 data, providing you with the relevant intel to confidently navigate this fragmented market.
Key Topics Covered:
Part One
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- Online retailers
- Products
- Brand analysis
- Methodology
Part Two
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- Product categories and brands
- 2018 study comparison
