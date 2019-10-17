France CBD Market Report 2019 - Understand the Product and Brand Landscape

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France CBD Market Report Duo: CBD E-Liquids Prevelant Both Online and Offline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author conducted a survey of various CBD sales channels in France in order to understand the product and brand landscape, as well as identifying 300 websites that sell CBD products in the country.



From this data you can find detailed analysis of the most prominent retailer types, most stocked product categories, brands stocked and brand profiles for both online and offline channels. This report duo also provides a comparison to the author's 2018 data, providing you with the relevant intel to confidently navigate this fragmented market.

Key Topics Covered:



Part One

Executive summary

Introduction

Online retailers

Products

Brand analysis

Methodology

Part Two

Executive summary

Introduction

Product categories and brands

2018 study comparison

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fe7h5n





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

