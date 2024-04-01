France Construction Industry Report 2024: A Further Decline of 2.5% is Projected this Year After a 1% Contraction in 2023 - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following an annual contraction of 1% in 2023, the construction industry in France is expected to decline further in real terms by 2.5% in 2024, owing to high construction material prices and interest rates, weak investor and consumer confidence, along with declining residential building permits issued.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE), the total number of dwelling units authorized in the country fell by 26.7% year on year (YoY) in 2023, preceded by an annual marginal growth of 0.3% in 2022.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry's output is expected to recover, and record an average annual growth rate of 2.2% between 2025 and 2028, supported by the European Commission (EC) state aid into green industrial projects and renewable energy infrastructure. In January 2024, the EC approved EUR2.9 billion ($3 billion) in funding to support development of green industries, with an aim to foster the transition towards a net-zero economy.

Under this plan, the country aims to provide tax credit for companies planning to invest in the production of solar panels, batteries, wind turbines, heat pumps, and other key components involved in production of equipment and energy production. In December 2023, EC approved funding of EUR4.12 billion ($4.2 billion) for the construction of two floating offshore wind farms in the Golfe du Lion. Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by "Investing in France in Decarbonization Infrastructure" plan announced in October 2023, under which the country aims to reduce carbon emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels.



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in France , featuring details of key growth drivers.

, featuring details of key growth drivers. Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

