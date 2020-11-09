France Gaming Market Insights & Forecast Report 2020-2024 with Profiles of GVC Holdings Plc, FDJ and Kindred Group

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "French Gaming Market (Lottery, VLT Machines, Sports Betting, Horse Race, Table Games & Poker): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The French gaming market is estimated to reach US$13.16 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.29% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.



The factors such as rising number of smartphone users, increasing demand for internet of things, strong mobile gaming growth, growth of sports events and growing online sports betting are expected to drive the market.



However, growth of the industry will be challenged by stringent government regulations, security issues and high tax rates. A few notable trends include a growing number of online women gamblers, changing consumer gambling habits, increasing use of virtual money, adoption of VR and AR technologies and use of AI technology.

The French gaming market is segmented into lottery, VLT machines, sports betting, horse race betting, table games and poker. The French gaming market is highly dominated by lottery owing to growing interest, and the rising number of dual-income households.

The French gaming market is expected to grow in future due to rising expenditure on entertainment means, growing mobile gaming and increasing adoption of digital gaming. Sports betting represents the fastest growing market for gaming with an increase in sports tournaments and rising number of online sports competitions in the form of video gaming.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of French gaming market, segmented into, lottery, VLT machines, sports betting, horse race betting, table games and poker.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (GVC Holdings Plc, FDJ and Kindred Group Plc) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Gaming Companies

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Gaming

1.2 Types of Gaming

1.3 Gaming Regulations in France

1.4 France Vs Other European Countries

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Online GGR Growth

2.2 Online Growth by Product

3. French Gaming Market Analysis

3.1 French Gaming Market by Revenue

3.2 French Gaming Market Forecast by Revenue

3.3 French Gaming Market by Segment

3.3.1 France Lottery Market by Revenue

3.3.2 France Lottery Market Forecast by Revenue

3.3.3 France VLT Machine Market by Revenue

3.3.4 France VLT Machine Market Forecast by Revenue

3.3.5 France Sport Betting Market by Revenue

3.3.6 France Sport Betting Market Forecast by Revenue

3.3.7 France Sports Betting Market Mix

3.3.8 France Online Sport Betting Market Breakdown

3.3.9 France Horse Race Betting Market by Revenue

3.3.10 France Horse Race Betting Market Forecast by Revenue

3.3.11 France Poker Market by Revenue

3.3.12 France Poker Market Forecast by Revenue

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Number of Smartphone Users

4.1.2 Growing Online Sports Betting

4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Internet of Things (IoT)

4.1.4 Strong Mobile Gaming Growth

4.1.5 Growth of Sports Events

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Growing Number of Online Women Gamblers

4.2.2 Changing Consumer Gambling Habits

4.2.3 Increasing Use of Virtual Money

4.2.4 Adoption of VR and AR Technologies

4.2.5 Use of AI Technology

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations

4.3.2 Security Issues

4.3.3 High Tax Rates

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 French Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players- Online Sports Betting

6. Company Profiles

6.1 GVC Holdings Plc

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 FDJ

6.3 Kindred Group Plc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4p6gkq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

