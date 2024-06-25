France's top 40 companies choose 365Talents to Revolutionize Talent Management

365Talents, a pioneer in AI-powered talent management, is revolutionizing the market by working with seven CAC 40 companies, including Société Générale, Crédit Agricole, Veolia, TotalEnergies and Alstom. These companies have chosen 365Talents to optimize the employee experience and strengthen skills management.

The CAC 40 Selects 365Talents to Revolutionize AI-Powered Talent Management

PARIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 600,000 users worldwide (400,000 in France), 365Talents is enjoying growing adoption. It has distinguished itself by working with seven CAC 40 companies. This massive take-up reflects the confidence that major French companies have in 365Talents.

"Working with CAC 40 companies is proof of the trust placed in us by France's largest companies," says Loïc Michel, co-founder of 365Talents. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to innovate to offer the best AI-enabled talent management solutions."

On average, each employee declares 15 skills. Activation rates for the platform exceed 70%, reaching 85% as with SNCF. The technological performance of 365Talents enables large-scale deployments, such as the launch for 153,000 users in one day.

Yacine Nejjar, SWP HR Manager at Socgen, comments: "365Talents enables employees to make the most of their skills and develop their employability. This solution makes skills a strategic input for human resources planning, while enabling HR to focus on high value-added consultancy services."

365Talents: A Global Vision and market traction

Loïc Michel, co-founder of 365Talents adds: "According to Gartner, skills management will be the priority for HR over the next three years. By 2025, almost half of all CAC 40 companies will be working with us."

Building on its success with 1 million users, 365Talents is expanding its strategy. Ready to tackle new challenges, the company continues its international expansion, now boasting several international clients in Sweden, the Netherlands, and most recently, the United States.

About 365Talents:

With 365Talents, companies are reshuffling the cards on internal mobility and skills development. We help HR and managers discover the unexpected and the untapped to take quick, targeted action by giving employees the power to control their professional development. Companies like Alstom EY, Veolia and SocGen are transforming and inventing a new world of work with us.

