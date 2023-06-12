Francesca Tagliani to bring 20 years' technological experience to the executive board of DIGITALEUROPE

News provided by

Rockwell Automation

12 Jun, 2023, 07:17 ET

A global outlook will help shape regional evolution in the digital space.

MILAN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Francesca Tagliani, its commercial director - global distributors partnership, has been elected to the executive board of DIGITALEUROPE.

The trade association, which represents over 45,000 businesses operating and investing in Europe, stands for a regulatory environment that enables European businesses and citizens to prosper from digital technologies, helping the region to grow, attract, and sustain the world's best digital talents and technology companies.

Francesca Tagliani says: "In my global role, I can appreciate the differing regional demands. Europe is exposed from many angles with fierce competition, but it also has a unique set of strengths. By leveraging the right forces, we have an opportunity to shape the European agenda, driving progress from a business perspective, while bringing to life the values that will make our society better: a more sustainable, equal world.

"DIGITALEUROPE can be the catalyst for this evolution, and I am looking forward to sharing my knowledge and passion with this group to help drive faster adoption of digital technologies," Tagliani said. "With my 20 years' experience in the technology space, I will effectively represent the opportunity digital can bring to any industry, augmenting the rich board representation already in place."

Cecilia Bonefeld Dahl, Director General of DIGITALEUROPE adds: "DIGITALEUROPE includes 102 corporations that are global leaders in their field of activity, as well as 41 national trade associations from across Europe. Getting insights and direction from these members is essential, as they have global and strategic viewpoints that can help mold and define not only the foundations, but also the end goals of our programs and activities."

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

