Franchise Dictionary Magazine Ranks Assisted Living Locators Among Top 100 Game Changers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral franchise, has been ranked among the Top 100 Game Changers by Franchise Dictionary Magazine for the second straight year.

Franchises on the Game Changers list were evaluated on criteria such as how they are impacting veterans, making an impact, serving their communities, creating an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs and filling a niche and whether they are a choice of millennials.

"We are honored to be named as a Game Changer franchise," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "We have always known that Assisted Living Locators was a game changer because there's unlimited potential for franchise owners, whether it be veterans, entrepreneurs or millennials, that are ready to make a difference in their community. For more than a decade, our company has been dedicated to providing compassionate care and help to seniors and their families across the country."

The second annual Game Changer list, which is part of the December issue of Franchise Dictionary Magazine, cites Assisted Living Locators as a pioneer in introducing a better solution for senior placement that is free to its clients. They also noted that the company was the first to introduce a franchise model in the senior placement industry.

"Franchising itself is a game changer because it allows people to step into business ownership quickly and successfully and with support," said Alesia Visconti, CEO/publisher of Franchise Dictionary Magazine. "Each step along the way is explained so people can enter business ownership without the stress of going it alone. A brand that makes our '100 Game Changers' issue sets itself apart!"

With 125 office locations in 36 states and the District of Columbia, Assisted Living Locators is a respected national franchise system that is consistently ranked among the nation's top franchises by multiple organizations. The company has been ranked in Entrepreneur's "Franchise500®" issue for three consecutive years, Franchise Business Review's "2019 Top Franchises Report" and "Top Senior Care Franchises," and Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private companies. The company offers a NO COST service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on short and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living and memory care.

