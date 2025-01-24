Franchise Equity Partners Expands Automotive Leadership Team with Jay Ferriero

New Addition to Complement FEP's Diverse Auto Sector Expertise

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Equity Partners (FEP), a private investment firm committed to forging long-term partnerships with quality franchisees and franchisors, proudly announces the appointment of Jay Ferriero to its automotive leadership team. With an impressive 45-year career spanning banking, commercial finance, real estate, and automotive dealership sectors, Ferriero brings a wealth of expertise and a unique perspective that further rounds out FEP's comprehensive capabilities.

Ferriero joins FEP as an Operating Partner from Capital Automotive Real Estate Services (CARS), where he served more recently as Chairman. During his 26-year tenure at CARS, he held various key leadership roles, contributing significantly to the company's growth and success in the automotive real estate industry. Before CARS, Ferriero spent over 11 years with Comerica Bank, gaining extensive experience in banking and financial operations.

"Jay's depth of experience in real estate, banking, and automotive dealership finance enhances the breadth of our automotive leadership team," said Mike Esposito, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of FEP. "As an Operating Partner, Jay's financial and real estate expertise complements Mark LaNeve's OEM sales, marketing and manufacturing knowledge, and Don Reese's operational and financial experience, making FEP's automotive team uniquely positioned to address the full spectrum of challenges and opportunities faced by franchise operators in this sector. This combination ensures we can deliver exceptional value and insights to our partners."

In addition to his professional achievements, Ferriero is actively engaged with his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame, serving on three boards, including the Mendoza College of Business, the Fitzgerald Institute of Real Estate, and a nonprofit supporting the university's 2024 National Champion Men's Rowing Team. His commitment to both professional excellence and community involvement underscores FEP's values of long-term partnership and meaningful impact.

"I am pleased to join Franchise Equity Partners and contribute to its mission of empowering franchisees, OEM's and franchisors with strategic capital and support," said Ferriero. "The diverse expertise within FEP's automotive team creates a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact in the industry. I look forward to working with Mark, Don, and the entire team to drive meaningful growth and innovation."

FEP's automotive investment strategy focuses on supporting franchise operators and dealerships with the capital and resources they need to scale their businesses and achieve long-term success. By bringing together leadership with diverse strengths in manufacturing, operations, and finance, FEP is well positioned to navigate the evolving landscape of the automotive franchise sector.

For more information about Franchise Equity Partners, please visit https://www.fep-us.com.

About Franchise Equity Partners: Franchise Equity Partners is a private investment firm specializing in providing capital to franchise businesses and their owners. Its differentiated approach combines extensive corporate finance and operating experience with an initial target portfolio size of $1 billion to enable growth, ownership simplification, succession and estate planning, among other strategic business opportunities. To learn more about Franchise Equity Partners, please visit www.fep-us.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

