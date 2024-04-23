Franchisees from five leading brands share experience and insights at dynamic BELFOR Franchise Group Convention

Representatives from BELFOR Franchise Group brands HOODZ, The Patch Boys, redbox+ Dumpsters, WINMAR® and Z PLUMBERZ celebrate continuing success and growth at Orlando event

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchisees from five BELFOR Franchise Group brands met at the 2024 BELFOR Franchise Group Convention in Orlando April 15-17 to connect with colleagues, experience meaningful learning opportunities and celebrate the global franchise network's continuing rapid growth.

The event brought together over 300 attendees from HOODZ , The Patch Boys , redbox+ Dumpsters , WINMAR , and Z PLUMBERZ to share insights and engage with a wide range of opportunities including workshops, brand sessions and a vendor expo.

"We love seeing franchisees come together and empower each other during this event," said Doug Smith, senior vice president of franchise development for BELFOR Franchise Group. "The energy and excitement they bring to the convention is truly inspiring, and the level of engagement with the expert speakers and vendors who attend is off the charts. Our franchisees are going home with unprecedented knowledge and enthusiasm, and we're looking forward to seeing the results."

Highlights of the convention included an awards gala and inspiring keynote addresses by Scott Greenberg, author of "The Wealthy Franchisee," and commercial sales skills guru Kirk Armstrong.

At the highly anticipated awards gala, franchise brands recognized the following top-performing franchisees from each brand in multiple awards categories:

HOODZ Franchise of the Year: HOODZ of Orlando

HOODZ of Orlando HOODZ Wagner-Dawkins Culture Award: Tim German (HOODZ of Birmingham )

(HOODZ of ) The Patch Boys Franchise of the Year: Brent Hunter (The Patch Boys of Phoenix )

(The Patch Boys of ) The Patch Boys Rookie of the Year: Sam Rothrock and Cole Rothrock (The Patch Boys of North Atlanta and Marietta )

and (The Patch Boys of and ) redbox+ Dumpsters Franchise of the Year: Chad and Amy Beery (redbox+ Dumpsters of Madison )

and (redbox+ Dumpsters of ) redbox+ Dumpsters Peak Performer: Paul and Christina Strang (redbox+ Dumpsters of Central Texas )

(redbox+ Dumpsters of ) WINMAR® Top Sales Gold Award: John White and Chris Craigan (WINMAR® London )

and (WINMAR® ) WINMAR® Top Per Capita Gold Award: Hakan Kocadogan and Randy Shea (WINMAR® Sarnia)

and (WINMAR® Sarnia) Z PLUMBERZ Franchise of the Year: Scott Hart (Z Plumberz of Ann Arbor )

(Z Plumberz of ) Z PLUMBERZ Rookie of the Year: Zacarian Rayford (Z Plumberz of Memphis )

