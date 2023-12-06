Franchiser Loads Up for 'Golden Age of Remodeling'

Garage Living opened multiple new franchise locations, including in Australia.

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts say the years between 2020 and 2030 may be remembered as " the golden age of remodeling ." That's because 3.7 million more U.S. homes may reach the age they typically need renovations . The number of homes between 20 and 39 years old may increase to about 24.2 million in 2027, up from 20.5 million in 2018. This means lots of bathrooms, kitchens, and garages need remodeling.

Garage Living specializes in custom garage interiors.

To accommodate, one of North America's leading garage renovation companies is expanding. Garage Living has opened eight new franchise locations in the second half of 2023, including two in Australia. This brings the company's total franchise count to 38 sites in the U.S. and 47 overall, including locations in Canada.

Garage Living opened locations in Richmond, Virginia; Columbus, Ohio, and Ottawa, Ontario, in June. The company followed that with two more openings in July in Boston and London, Ontario. It's ending the year by adding sites in Oklahoma City, Melbourne, Australia; and Sydney.

"The needs of our aging housing stock are only getting more pronounced," said Aaron Cash, Garage Living's president of franchise systems. "That's why we couldn't be more excited about adding these new branches to our growing family tree. We know each franchise owner will use their business experience and passion for renovations and construction to deliver Garage Living's custom solutions."

Garage Living is ranked the No. 1 home improvement franchise in the U.S. and one of the top 500 franchises overall. Visit Garage Living's franchise page to learn how to open your own franchise location, or call 855-997-3046.

Media Contact: Bob Wiltfong, Axia Public Relations, +1-516-220-6891, [email protected]

SOURCE Garage Living