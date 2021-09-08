Franchisor of ERS, ART, and TEX Announce Rebrand to Prism Specialties

LIVONIA, Mich., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restoration Specialties Franchise Group (RSFG) is a franchisor that includes Electronic Restoration Services (ERS), Art Recovery Technologies (ART), Textile Extraction Xperts (TEX) and Document Restoration Services (DFD).

Over the last 25 years, RSFG's individual brands have served the industry well under their respective specialties. RSFG continues to expand its umbrella of insurance restoration services and as it evolves, it recognizes the need to improve brand awareness and recognition with a single name that represents the company's multiple services – Prism Specialties.

RSFG has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and a renewed focus to its corporate vision of being the expert of choice for specialty restoration services. At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the company name to Prism Specialties to match the company's multiple specialty restoration services and an update to the corporate logo. The name change to Prism Specialties is official as of today. Our customers can expect to see this update with signage, trucks, uniforms, collateral and online over the next several months as we work to make this transition.

"The name Prism Specialties was inspired by a prism. As light passes through this transparent object, a spectrum of colors shines through: One brand that offers multiple specialty restoration services. Our redesign and powerful messaging via the word prism reflects our commitment to being transparent, clear and simple," says Chris Ring, President and CEO of Prism Specialties. "This change is a cornerstone moment for our company and reflects our core values and how we choose to do business. We recognize the need to provide a stream-lined customer service experience as we respond to the market's desire for a one-stop-shop approach to specialty restoration. We're excited to be easier to do business with while maintaining the industry highest standards of expert restoration services."

Since 1993, Restoration Specialties Franchise Group has been committed to providing expert restoration services for a variety of specialties. Its strength and value stems from the original pursuit to create deep competency in each of the four individualized specialties on which our customers could depend. As these four brands transition to one brand with a variety of specialties, the way will be paved to reach a larger market and share their services more widely.

To learn more about Prism Specialties, visit https://www.prismspecialties.com

About Prism Specialties:

Prism Specialties provides the most robust range of electronic, textile, art and document restoration services in residential and industrial markets and has been since 1993. The teams of experts at Prism Specialties are committed to world-class recovery and restoration in the wake of their customer's needs. Available 24/7, its brands offer optimized business services to minimize interruption at a competitive cost. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.prisimspecialties.com/own-a-franchise/

SOURCE Prism Specialties

