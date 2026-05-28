University of Chicago Urologist Performs First Commercial Vanquish® Water Vapor Ablation Procedures in the State

Dr. Abhinav Sidana Brings Francis Medical's Minimally Invasive Prostate Procedure to Illinois

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abhinav Sidana, MD, a urologic oncologist at the University of Chicago Medicine (UChicago Medicine), has performed the first commercial Vanquish® Water Vapor Ablation procedure in the Chicago metropolitan area, marking a significant milestone for patients in the region seeking minimally invasive prostate treatment options.

The procedure was performed on an outpatient basis at the Ingalls Memorial Ambulatory Surgical Center on a patient diagnosed with localized prostate cancer. Vanquish Water Vapor Ablation uses thermal energy stored in sterile water vapor to ablate targeted prostate tissue, conforming to the natural boundaries of the treated area potentially minimizing risk to surrounding structures, including nerve bundles critical to urinary and sexual function.

The Vanquish System, developed by Minnesota-based Francis Medical, is a transurethral, ultrasound and electromagnetically guided, thermal water vapor device designed to convectively ablate targeted prostate tissue. After receiving FDA 510(k) clearance in late 2025, this procedure marks its first use in Chicago as part of a prostate care pathway outside of a clinical study.

Dr. Sidana served as a clinical investigator in the VAPOR 2 study, a prospective, multicenter, single-arm pivotal trial enrolling 235 patients with intermediate-risk, localized prostate cancer across 26 U.S. clinical sites. His firsthand experience in the clinical trial uniquely positions him and UChicago Medicine to bring this technology to patients in the region.

"Having participated in the VAPOR 2 clinical study, I witnessed firsthand the potential of this technology to deliver effective ablation of prostate tissue while preserving the quality of life our patients deserve," said Dr. Sidana. "Being able to now offer this as part of prostate services at UChicago Medicine is an exciting step forward for patients who are navigating their complex decision process for prostate care."

Six-month biopsy data from the VAPOR 2 study on the first 110 patients showed elimination of targeted MRI-visible intermediate-risk disease in 91% of patients following a single Vanquish procedure, with no device-related serious adverse events. Patient-reported outcomes were equally encouraging, with most patients reporting minimal to no pain following the procedure. At 12 months post-procedure, 93% of patients reported being extremely satisfied or satisfied with their outcomes, and 94% considered their decision to receive the treatment a wise one.

"Dr. Sidana's work as a VAPOR 2 investigator exemplifies exactly the kind of clinical partnership that has made the Vanquish system possible," added Mike Kujak, President and CEO of Francis Medical. "Having a physician of his caliber and expertise bringing this technology to patients in Chicago is a tremendous milestone for Francis Medical and, more importantly, for the men in the community who now have access to a minimally invasive option that wasn't previously available."

Disclosure: The Vanquish Water Vapor Ablation System has been cleared as a tool for the thermal ablation of targeted prostate tissue via a transurethral approach. The FDA has not evaluated the Vanquish System for the treatment of any disease, including prostate cancer, or evaluated the Vanquish System for any long-term prostate cancer treatment outcomes.

About University of Chicago Medicine

University of Chicago Medicine at Ingalls - Tinley Park offers quick and convenient specialty and primary care for the whole family. The team care for children, teens, adults and senior citizens who need annual exams, immunizations, treatment for injuries or help managing chronic illnesses. We also offer on-site urgent aid, laboratory testing, X-rays, DEXA scans, screening mammography, lung cancer screening, stress tests and rehabilitation services.

About Francis Medical

Francis Medical is committed to developing urological cancer treatments that are tough on cancer and gentle on patients, driven by compassionate belief and clinical data supporting minimally invasive therapies that safely and effectively treat cancerous tissue. For more information on Francis Medical, visit www.francismedical.com or call (763) 951-0370.

Investor Contacts

Michael Kujak, CEO, Francis Medical

[email protected]

612-910-9790

Brian Johnston, Gilmartin Group

[email protected]

Media Contact

Shelli Lissick, Bellmont Partners

[email protected]

651-276-6922

SOURCE Francis Medical, Inc.