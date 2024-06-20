Francis Pomerleau Joins CarbiCrete Board of Directors

The construction industry veteran's 30 years of experience will be an invaluable asset to CarbiCrete's continued growth.

MONTREAL, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CarbiCrete, a leading firm in the decarbonization of concrete, has appointed Francis Pomerleau to its Board of Directors. He is a veteran of the construction industry, with over 30 years of experience driving growth and innovation in the space.

Pomerleau is a board director at Pomerleau, one of Canada's largest construction companies. He previously served as the company's Chief Executive - National Strategies, where he led the firm's national business development, government relations and reputation management strategies.

"On behalf of the CarbiCrete board and leadership team, I would like to welcome Francis Pomerleau to our Board of Directors," says Jacob Homiller, CarbiCrete's CEO. "Francis's vast experience and deep understanding of the construction industry will prove invaluable as we enter the next stage of growth with increased deployment of our solution to decarbonizing the built environment."

CarbiCrete's patented process for making decarbonized concrete eliminates cement-related emissions and removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, by replacing cement with a steel-making by-product and mineralizing CO2 into the concrete for permanent storage.

The company's technology is currently being deployed commercially in Quebec by hardscape manufacturer Patio Drummond.

"CarbiCrete has the potential to be a game changer in the construction sector," says Pomerleau. "Our industry is in the process of becoming more sustainable and CarbiCrete provides a solution to achieve this goal."

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, decarbonized concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. Carbicrete.com

