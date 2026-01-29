FRANCOIS LEROUX JOINS CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA

Global Leader Appointed Vice President—Consumer Businesses

and Chief Guest Experience Officer

HYDE PARK, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) today announced the appointment of Francois Leroux as Vice President—Consumer Businesses and Chief Guest Experience Officer. In this newly created role, Leroux will lead the Institute's consumer-facing businesses, including food and beverage enthusiast programs, retail activities, visitor experiences, and food and beverage operations in New York and at CIA's US branch campuses.

Leroux is a global leader who has designed innovative and disruptive guest experiences for world-class brands, including Disney, Cirque du Soleil, Endemol, Solotech, and Carnival Corporation. His work spans entertainment, hospitality, food and beverage, reality television, and media across theme parks, cruise lines, stadiums, and festivals. Most recently, in his role at Carnival Corporation, he led the launch of the Ocean Medallion wearable technology, created Emmy-nominated shows, and delivered the first-ever Consumer Electronics Show keynote focused on hospitality.

"I am delighted to welcome Francois to the CIA's leadership team," said CIA President Michiel Bakker. "His deep experience creating transformative guest experiences makes him an ideal fit as CIA advances its 80‑year legacy of leadership and innovation in food, hospitality, and culinary education."

Blending digital innovation, storytelling, operational excellence, and measurable business impact, Leroux is known for building collaborative teams and implementing systems that turn ambitious ideas into intuitive, human-centered experiences that keep the guest at the heart of the journey.

"I'm incredibly excited and honored to join CIA at this pivotal moment in its history," says Leroux. "This renowned institution is a global force, educating leaders who define exceptional guest experiences across various industries, cultures, and continents. It's a privilege to help guide the next wave of innovation for an organization with such a strong legacy and boundless creativity. I look forward to discovering what we can achieve together."

Leroux graduated with a degree in Law from the University of Quebec in Montreal and a degree in Human Sciences from the College Edward Mont-Petit in Longueuil, Quebec.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality. The independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate degrees in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts; bachelor's degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies; and master's degrees in culinary arts, culinary therapeutics, food business, sustainable food systems, and wine and beverage management. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services are a valuable resource to industry professionals, and its worldwide network of nearly 60,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

