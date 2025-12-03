FranConnect Appoints AI Visionary Wendell Jisa as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors

Founder and Chairman of Reveal and Legal Tech Entrepreneur Joins FranConnect to Accelerate Franchise and Multi-Location Industry Growth Through AI Innovation

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect , the leading provider of AI-powered sales, operations, and marketing solutions for franchise and multi-location businesses, announced today that it has named Wendell Jisa Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors. Jisa brings extensive experience growing private equity-backed technology companies on a global scale. As part of Jisa's appointment, he will collaborate closely with FranConnect's executive leadership team to accelerate the delivery of smarter, faster, and highly scalable AI solutions—transforming how franchise and multi-location brands drive growth and achieve measurable success.

"As we advance towards serving 2,000 brands globally, reinforcing our technology and growth strategy is critical," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect. "Wendell's deep expertise in building advanced AI ecosystems and scaling SaaS platforms will be invaluable as we accelerate innovation and deliver data-driven tools that drive measurable impact and long-term success to our franchise and multi-location customers."

Jisa brings nearly three decades of experience in building transformative SaaS platforms and driving innovation in highly regulated industries. As the founder of Reveal, he pioneered one of the most advanced AI ecosystems in legal technology, leading strategic acquisitions and developing groundbreaking tools that reshaped the eDiscovery landscape. Jisa's exceptional expertise has led him to be recognized as the 2025 EY Entrepreneur of the Year® Midwest Award Winner and the 2024 ALM Legal Week Leaders in Tech Law Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

"FranConnect is redefining how franchise and multi-location brands leverage technology to grow smarter and faster, and I'm thrilled to join at such a pivotal time," said Jisa. "The company's vision aligns perfectly with the industry trajectory of leveraging intelligent, data-driven solutions to create impact. I'm looking forward to supporting FranConnect's mission and helping their team shape the future of franchise and multi-location innovation."

With Jisa's Board appointment, FranConnect reinforces its commitment to pioneering AI-driven solutions that empower franchise and multi-location businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive market. His expertise in scaling technology platforms and driving innovation will play a critical role in shaping FranConnect's next chapter of growth.

About FranConnect

FranConnect is the leading enterprise software provider for franchise and multi-location businesses. For 25+ years, the FranConnect AI-powered platform has served as the backbone for sales, operations, and marketing for over 1,500 brands and one million locations worldwide. Iconic brands such as Bojangles, Capriotti's, Gold's Gym, Neighborly, and Papa John's rely on FranConnect to expand locations, streamline unit operations, enhance collaboration, and improve profitability. Backed by private equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global offices in Australia, India, Colombia, and Canada. For more information, visit: www.franconnect.com.

