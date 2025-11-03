FranConnect Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate AI Innovation and Strategic Growth

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect, the leading provider of AI-powered sales, operations, and marketing solutions for franchise and multi-location businesses, is excited to announce key executive appointments. Charlie Zhang has been named Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer and Mark Calvillo has been appointed Chief Product Officer. Both Charlie and Mark have deep experience in growing private equity-backed technology and data companies on a global scale. As part of these new executive appointments, Jaffrey Ali will take on an exciting newly created executive role focused on driving advancements in AI as FranConnect's Chief AI Officer.

As AI, automation, and data-driven growth increasingly redefine how franchise and multi-location businesses operate, FranConnect is aligning its leadership to meet these evolving demands—scaling innovation, enhancing operational agility, and deepening its technology capabilities through key executive appointments.

"We're seeing a fundamental shift in how franchise and multi-location businesses operate," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect. "Our customers are demanding smarter, faster, and more scalable solutions, and we're building the team to deliver just that. These promotions reflect our belief that leadership must evolve alongside the market. Jaffrey, Mark, and Charlie each bring the vision and experience needed to help our customers grow in this new era."

A New Era of AI Leadership

The evolution of Jaffrey Ali to Chief AI Officer marks a significant milestone in FranConnect's innovation strategy. A recognized thought leader, Jaffrey has been the driving force behind FranConnect's AI strategy, leading the development of Frannie AI™ (featuring specialized agents for Data Analysis, Sales, Operations, Franchise Support, Administration, Training and Finance), FranConnect GO, Candidate Coach, and the advanced analytics suite. His work has helped franchise brands make smarter decisions, optimize operations, and unlock new growth opportunities. The creation of this new role reflects FranConnect's belief that AI is not just a tool, but a strategic imperative for the future of franchise success.

Unlocking Product Innovation and Rapid Commercialization

FranConnect is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mark Calvillo as its new Chief Product Officer. An accomplished product executive with over 25 years of experience in the franchising and restaurant industry, Mark joins FranConnect from Restaurant365 where he led the organization through successive years of hyper-growth, capital rounds, and multiple acquisitions. At FranConnect, he will lead the next chapter of product innovation and commercialization across all product lines and markets globally.

Scaling Operational Efficiency

To support the company's continued growth, FranConnect is thrilled to announce the appointment of Charlie Zhang as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Charlie has an extensive finance and investing background, having started his career in investment banking at Citigroup before moving into private equity investing at Warburg Pincus. Most recently, as CFO of ION Analytics, he led global finance and corporate development through successive years of significant revenue and EBITDA expansion. At FranConnect, he will lead global finance and operations, ensuring the company scales rapidly to capture its immense market opportunity.

These appointments build on the recent addition of Adam Walton as Chief Customer Officer, who joined FranConnect to lead its customer experience strategy and operations. Together, this expanded leadership team reflects a bold step forward for FranConnect—bringing together deep expertise across product, operations, AI, and customer experience to drive innovation, accelerate growth, and deliver unmatched value to franchise and multi-location businesses.

"As we continue our march towards serving 2,000 brands globally, FranConnect will continue to invest in transformation across all areas of our business," says Wong. "Technology businesses are changing rapidly. FranConnect will always strive to be on the cutting-edge to serve the needs of our customers and to lead the market. Transformation is in our DNA."

About FranConnect

FranConnect is the leading enterprise software provider for franchise and multi-location businesses. For 25+ years, the FranConnect AI-powered platform has served as the backbone for sales, operations, and marketing for over 1,500 brands and one million locations worldwide. Iconic brands such as Bojangles, Capriotti's, Gold's Gym, Neighborly, and Papa John's rely on FranConnect to expand locations, streamline unit operations, enhance collaboration, and improve profitability. Backed by private equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global offices in Australia, India, Colombia, and Canada. For more information, visit: www.franconnect.com.

