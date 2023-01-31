FranDevCo Announces Massage Heights as Newest Partnering Brand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranDevCo, a franchise development company specializing in expanding, emerging, and growth-oriented franchise brands, is announcing a new partnership with the North American spa franchise, Massage Heights. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise offering personalized, high-quality massage, skincare, and wellness services.

"FranDevCo's team of experienced franchise experts and Massage Heights' excellent reputation are a perfect match for bringing high-end but affordable spa services to even more communities across North America," said FranDevCo's President and CEO Sung Ohm. "We look forward to helping Massage Heights grow their footprint while continuing to deliver on our mission of helping entrepreneurs find financial independence through franchising."

Massage Heights was founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 2004 by Shane Evans and her husband, Wayne Evans. The business concept was based on the idea that more people should have access to affordable, professional massage services in upscale environments. Since opening the first franchise location in San Antonio in 2005, Massage Heights has expanded to 117 locations in more than a dozen states across North America.

"We are excited to enter into this partnership with FranDevCo so we can continue to deliver on our founder's vision of making massage, skincare and wellness services cost-effective and accessible," said Massage Heights' CEO and President, Susan Boresow. "Our support team has all of the knowledge and experience to ensure new franchisees are set up for success from the beginning."

Massage Heights is well-positioned for continued expansion in the $18 billion massage industry and the $14 billion facial industry. As more consumers and healthcare providers recognize the efficacy of Massage Heights' service offerings, the company will boost the health and wellness of its guests in the communities that they serve. FranDevCo is ready to capitalize on favorable market conditions by connecting qualified franchisees with this established franchise concept based on a strong margin, recurring revenue model, as well as providing proven programs and support.

For more information about FranDevCo, visit frandev.co. To learn more about Massage Heights, visit www.massageheights.com.

About FranDevCo

FranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and grow-focused brands to produce rapid, sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchises to the right franchise opportunity. FranDevCo's mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes and proven systems. Current partner brands include Costa Oil, Crushr and PatchMaster. Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev.co.

