FranDevCo Welcomes Experienced Franchise Attorney Drew Chalfant as Partner, COO

Seasoned Franchising Veteran Brings Best Practices in Franchise Compliance to Top-Tier Franchise Sales Organization

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranDevCo, a franchise development company specializing in emerging and growth-oriented franchise brands announces the appointment of Drew Chalfant as its new Chief Operating Officer. Chalfant is coming in as both Chief Operating Officer and a partner alongside franchise-industry veterans Jeff Dudan, Michael Abdy, and Sung Ohm.

Chalfant began his franchising industry career eight years ago as in-house legal counsel for St. Gregory Development Group. Over the years, he has served as in-house legal counsel for CycleBar, Fueled Collective and Shred415, as well as co-founder and managing partner of Roda Chalfant Franchise Law, a boutique franchise law firm that was named an Entrepreneur Magazine "Top Franchise Supplier" in the legal category in its second year of existence. In that role, Chalfant managed a team of attorneys that took over 100 franchisors to market through preparation of their Franchise Disclosure Documents and all related agreements.

The role at FranDevCo is an opportunity for Chalfant to combine his franchise legal expertise with his passion for the franchise business growth model and franchise development.

"While I found great fulfillment working with mainly emerging brands during my time at the law firm, I look forward to putting my background and experience in franchising to work at FranDevCo, where our brands are positioned in a more adolescent to mature stage of their brand lifecycle," Chalfant said. "Franchising is truly a force multiplier. I'm honored and humbled to have the opportunity to help drive smart growth across the many great brands that FranDevCo works with."

As COO, Chalfant will support and manage all key business operations, including sales, marketing, business development, finance, operations, and compliance. Chalfant will be responsible for enhancing FranDevCo's reputation in the franchise industry as a top-tier franchise sales organization. He'll also leverage his background as a franchise attorney to build upon the current best practices in franchise compliance – allowing the brands that FranDevCo represents to grow with confidence within the regulatory framework of the franchise industry.

"With franchising being such a heavily regulated industry full of nuance and complexity, Drew's legal background and vast franchise experience brings significant value to our organization," said FranDevCo's President and CEO Sung Ohm. "He will be instrumental in continuing to deliver on the FranDevCo mission of helping entrepreneurs find financial independence through franchising."

FranDevCo provides outsourced franchise development services to national and international brands as they look to increase their footprint. The brand curates the entire franchise sales lifecycle from initial lead generation through prospect education to deal closure. FranDevCo works with franchisors to perfect their entire development process, bring qualified franchise leads, and drive explosive growth.

FranDevCo has the exclusive development rights for 12-plus national franchisors and has successfully awarded hundreds of franchise territories since inception. Chalfant joins an elite team of franchise professionals by partnering at FranDevCo with Homefront Brands' Chairman and CEO Jeff Dudan, FranDevCo CEO and partner Sung Ohm, and seasoned middle-market private equity franchise investor Michael Abdy. FranDevCo provides an unparalleled level of real-world franchise development experience to franchisors as they look to grow their footprint.

About FranDevCo

FranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce rapid, sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. FranDevCo's mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Current partner brands include Costa Oil, Temporary Wall Systems, Crushr, beem Light Sauna, Corporate Cleaning Group, Kitchen Solvers, Bigfoot Forestry, Massage Heights, and PatchMaster. Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev.co.

