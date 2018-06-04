Frank Ervin Named Government Affairs Group VP at the Piston Group

He most recently served as vice president of Specialized MBE Services at the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council and previously had been senior director – Government Affairs at Magna International.

"We've followed Frank's career for a number of years and know the value he's brought to other companies," said Piston Group Chairman and CEO Vinnie Johnson. "His background includes work on a worldwide basis with major car makers and automotive suppliers. He's a great addition to the Piston Group of companies."

Singhi noted that Ervin has more than 35 years of executive experience in the global automotive supply industry, including positions in governmental affairs, supply-chain management, factory automation and fleet sales.

"Frank Ervin has successfully addressed government relations challenges and business issues at state, national and international levels throughout his career," Singhi said. "He has an extraordinary network of contacts among government officials and business leaders not only in the United States, but also in Mexico, Europe, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region."

Ervin has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia and a master's degree in international business from Chelsea College in London, UK. He also is a Vietnam veteran with service in the U.S. Navy.

The new Piston Group executive has held board positions with a variety of organizations, including the Southeastern Michigan United Way and the Organization for International Investment. He also serves as the chairman of the Advocacy Committee at MICHauto which is part of the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Ervin currently resides in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Piston Group companies design, engineer, assemble and manufacture a wide variety of automotive parts and systems and include Piston Automotive, Irvin Automotive and Detroit Thermal Systems. The group's AIREA business unit is an office design studio and furniture dealer.

In total, the Piston Group has more than 9,500 employees at 20 facilities in North America with annual sales of about $1.8 billion in 2017. It ranks among the top five privately-owned auto suppliers in southeastern Michigan. Its customers include Delta Airlines, FCA US, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan, Southwest Airlines, Toyota and ZF.

Piston Automotive has 800 employees at locations in Detroit, Redford and Van Buren Township, Michigan; Belvidere, Illinois; Louisville and Georgetown, Kentucky; North Kansas City, Missouri; and Toledo, Ohio. Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, Irvin Automotive has 8,000 employees and facilities in Acuna and Sabinas, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas.

Based in Romulus, Michigan, Detroit Thermal Systems has 700 employees. AIREA has stores in Detroit and Southfield, Michigan, with 30 employees.

All four Piston Group companies are MBE (Minority Business Enterprise) certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council. Visit www.pistongroup.com, www.pistonautomotive.com, www.irvinautomotive.com, www.detroitthermalsystems.com or www.aireainc.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frank-ervin-named-government-affairs-group-vp-at-the-piston-group-300659112.html

SOURCE Piston Group

Related Links

http://www.pistongroup.com

