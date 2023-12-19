Frank Musolino Named CEO of TDIndustries

DALLAS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TDIndustries, Inc. (the "Company" or "TD"), a leading provider of cutting-edge facilities services and mechanical construction solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Musolino as its fourth Chief Executive Officer, marking a milestone in the company's 77-year history.

Frank Musolino, CEO of TDIndustries
"Frank Musolino is well-suited to lead TD toward a dynamic future," said TDIndustries' Board Chair Paul Minton. "Frank has a remarkable track record as a visionary leader, skilled at uniting teams to deliver exceptional customer value. His forward-thinking vision for the evolution of construction and facilities services seamlessly aligns with TD's next chapter of innovation and growth."

Musolino has driven strategic initiatives across multiple markets throughout his career, excelling in leading organizations through significant growth. Most notably, he oversaw a national, multi-trade contractor's expansion, resulting in revenue exceeding $1 billion. His roles have encompassed chief executive officer, chief operating officer, executive vice president and preconstruction executive. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Wake Forest University and a Juris Doctorate and Master of Business Administration from Stetson University.

In addition to his leadership roles in business, Musolino demonstrates a firm commitment to supporting the community. He is the chair of the Tampa Bay advisory board for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and he recently completed a four-year term as honorary commander at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

"TD is an exceptional company that places a premium on servant leadership, a philosophy that deeply resonates with me," Musolino said. "I am honored to have been entrusted with guiding this company into the future. TD has significant opportunities ahead as we remain committed to evolving and adapting to meet the ever-expanding needs of our customers. It is truly a privilege to work for and together with the most talented employee-owners and leaders in the industry."

Harold MacDowell, who in April 2023 announced his plans to step down as CEO after 18 years, expressed confidence in Musolino's capabilities: "I know Frank is the right leader at the right time for TD. His ability to blend intellect with empathy and fully grasp TD's remarkable culture assures me he is well-positioned for success. I'm looking forward to following TD's accomplishments for years to come."

ABOUT TDINDUSTRIES
TDIndustries, Inc. is a premier facilities service and mechanical construction company, and since 1946 we have pursued excellence through servant leadership, technology and innovation. TD is well-positioned to meet customers' needs and exceed expectations on any project, regardless of size or complexity, within budget and on time. For more information, visit TDIndustries.com or follow TDIndustries on LinkedIn and Facebook.

