Frank Raha joins Ferrovial's Cintra to lead U.S. public affairs

Raha brings federal, state and local government relations expertise as efforts to expand into new U.S. geographies intensify

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Frank Raha III as U.S. vice president of corporate affairs for Cintra, its highway business. Ferrovial's Cintra develops and operates express lanes across the U.S., providing road transportation infrastructure for communities as their populations grow. Raha oversees all government relations activities and engagements on behalf of the company, providing counsel and recommendations to U.S. corporate and concession leadership, as well as strategic support to business development activities. He joins the company as Ferrovial achieves its Nasdaq listing and efforts to expand into new U.S. geographies intensify.

Frank Raha

"Frank's strong background in both the private and public sectors will be a tremendous asset to support our growth in the U.S.," said Alberto Gonzalez, Cintra's U.S. CEO. "I'm confident Frank will continue strengthening our relationships with the many stakeholders essential to our work in delivering critical infrastructure to communities across the country."

Reporting directly to Gonzalez, Raha brings significant experience in government relations and successful engagement in complex public policy and regulatory processes. He has a track record of bringing together stakeholders with diverse interests to support public policy initiatives and develop, finance, and launch projects. He has worked extensively with federal, state and local governing bodies, foreign governments, banks, corporations, and the public, with an eye toward finding common ground, overcoming obstacles, and moving projects from drawing board to approval.

"It's an exciting time to join the company," said Raha. "I'm looking forward to deepening relationships as we pursue a range of important projects and enter new markets."

Before joining Ferrovial, Raha served as government relations officer and vice president at HNTB, an engineering and architectural consulting firm. He led the development and execution of the firm's government relations function and strategy at all levels of government. Prior to HNTB, Raha was a regional manager of government and public affairs for Holcim, the world's largest building materials company. He also brings valuable experience in government positions. Appointed by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Raha led the Michigan Department of Transportation's government affairs program and served as the executive director of the state transportation commission.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial (Nasdaq: FER) is a leading global infrastructure company transforming highways, airports, and energy infrastructure across North America and around the world. With approximately $27 billion in market capitalization, Ferrovial is North America's largest listed road and airport infrastructure company. The company has operated in North America for more than 20 years building and managing toll roads in Ontario, Texas, Virginia, and North Carolina, and is currently developing the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport in New York. Ferrovial is present in more than 15 countries, with global headquarters in Amsterdam and U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit Ferrovial on LinkedIn and X @ferrovial, and at ferrovial.com

SOURCE Ferrovial